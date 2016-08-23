Fitch Revises AEGON Bank's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Netherlands-based AEGON Bank NV's Outlook to Stable from Negative, while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING The revision in Outlook reflects Fitch's decision to equalise AEGON Bank's IDRs with the bank's ultimate 100% owner, Aegon NV (A-/Stable), a large international insurance group. This is driven by our expectation that Aegon will be extremely likely to provide extraordinary support if ever needed. Fitch's view is driven by the increasingly important role of AEGON Bank within the group, complementing its insurance activities in the Netherlands, which is one of Aegon's core markets. We also believe that the Dutch central bank, DNB, which is the common regulator for banks and insurance companies in the Netherlands, will encourage Aegon to support the bank in case of need. In our view, Aegon would have the resources required to provide such support given the bank's small relative size. AEGON Bank consolidates the group's retail banking operations in the Netherlands, offering primarily bank savings strategically linked to the group's retirement planning products and serving as an additional distribution channel for mortgage loans and the group's insurance and investment products. Our view of support also reflects the bank's deep integration with the parent and common branding. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to AEGON Bank given its close integration with the group and Fitch's opinion that the bank's franchise cannot be assessed on a standalone basis. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING AEGON Bank's ratings are likely to move in tandem with Aegon's ratings. AEGON Bank's ratings are also sensitive to a perceived decrease of the bank's strategic importance to Aegon's Dutch operations and therefore to the group as a whole. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' The 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds issued by AEGON Bank is not affected by these rating actions. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Director +44 20 3530 1789 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ellen Six Associate Director +44 20 3530 1596 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010698 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.