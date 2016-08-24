Fitch: Swire Properties' Rating Intact Despite Weak HK Retail Sentiment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 24 (Fitch) The rating on Hong Kong-based investment property company Swire Properties Limited (A/Stable) is intact despite a modest decline in rental income amid the weak retail sentiment in Hong Kong, Fitch Ratings says. The rating on Swire Properties is also supported by its resilient office rental income (which accounts for the majority of its gross rental income), low leverage and strong interest coverage ratios. The decline in tourist arrivals from mainland China started to slow down during 2Q16, which indicates luxury retail sales may also stabilise after an extended slide, in Fitch's view. Swire Properties' gross rental income from its retail portfolio in Hong Kong declined modestly by 3.7%, to form 24% of its gross rental income in 1H16. Retail sales of its tenants at its high-end Pacific Place mall were down 17% due to sluggish luxury retail sales, leading to a decrease in the rental income component based on tenant sales. Swire Properties is diversifying its tenant base and increasing the proportion of food and beverage stores in its retail portfolio to attract new customers. The change in tenant mix also resulted in a slightly lower retail rental income, but Fitch expects the landlord to benefit from a more stable source of rental revenue. Rental income from offices, which accounted for 56% of the company's gross rental income in 1H16, remained resilient. The company's leverage, as measured by net debt/investment property value, remained low at 15.2% as at end-June, though it was slightly higher than the 14.6% at end-2015. Its operating profit from investment properties covered its cash interest expense by 6 times in 1H16. The leverage and interest coverage ratios are in line with the agency's expectations and support the company's rating. Contact: Rebecca Tang Associate Director + 852 2263 9933 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19th Floor, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.