Fitch Changes Outlook on 3 Turkish Corporates to Negative on Sovereign Action

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has changed the Outlooks on Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S. (Turk Telekom), Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Turkcell) and Coca Cola Icecek A.S. to Negative from Stable. All their ratings have been affirmed. The rating actions follow Fitch's affirmation of Turkey's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB-', and the change in the Outlooks to Negative from Stable (for more details see 'Fitch Affirms Turkey at 'BBB-'; Revises Outlook to Negative' published on 19 August 2016). The Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs of Turkcell and Turk Telekom are constrained by Turkey's ratings. Coca Cola Icacek A.S.'s Foreign Currency IDR is constrained by Turkey's Country Ceiling of 'BBB'. For each issuer's Key Rating Drivers, Rating Sensitivities and Key Assumptions see the recent rating action commentaries (RACs), referenced below. Coca Cola Icecek A.S. (CCI) Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB' See 'Fitch Affirms Coca Cola Icecek at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable', dated 17 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S. Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-' See 'Fitch Affirms Turk Telekom at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable', dated 27 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-' See 'Fitch Rates Turkcell 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable', dated 18 September 2015 at www.fitchratings.com for full rating rationale and disclosures. KEY ASSUMPTIONS See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above. RATING SENSITIVITIES See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above. LIQUIDITY See the relevant RAC for each issuer referenced above. Contact: Principal Analysts Ching Mei Chia (CCI) Director +44 20 3530 1068 James Hollamby (Turk Telekom, Turkcell) Analyst +44 20 3530 1656 Supervisory Analysts Damien Chew, CFA (Turk Telekom) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Giulio Lombardi (CCI) Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa 8, 20123 Milan Stuart Reid (Turkcell) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Alex Griffiths Managing Director +44 203 530 1709 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)