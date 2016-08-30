Fitch: Italian Life Insurers' Profits Declining; Non-life Resilient

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Insurance Dashboard - 1H16 Results here LONDON, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that it expects the operating profitability of Italian life insurers to decline in 2016, whereas non-life underwriting performance is likely to remain stable. Fitch makes these comments in its latest dashboard on the Italian insurance market following the publication of 1H16 results from the largest companies. Premiums for unit-linked business fell sharply in 1H16 as stock-market volatility dampened demand for equity exposure, and investment returns declined, leading to weaker profits for life insurers. Motor rates decreased in 1H16, driven by market competition. The soft market is likely to continue in 2H16 but we expect rates to start rising in 2017 as new car sales accelerate, which increases demand for insurance, and as claims frequency increases, linked to growing economic activity. Solvency II ratios declined in 1H16, mainly due to financial market volatility, but remained strong. However, Italian insurers using the Solvency II standard formula could face a significant increase in capital requirements if European authorities remove the zero risk-weighting for sovereign debt. We believe that Italian insurers' exposure to Atlante (a rescue fund for Italian banks) and to Italian low-rated/unrated banks is manageable as no single company has a concentrated exposure to these, relative to its investment portfolio. We do not expect losses linked to the recent earthquake in central Italy to have a significant impact on insurers' underwriting profits (see Fitch: Limited Impact from Earthquake for Italian Insurers dated 26 August 2016 on www.fitchratings.com). The 'Italian Insurance Dashboard - 1H16 Results' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Nicola Caverzan Associate Director +44 20 3530 1642 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.