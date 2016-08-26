Fitch: Hengdeli's Financial Profile Stable Despite Profit Fall

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, August 26 (Fitch) The financial profile of China-based watch retailer, Hengdeli Holdings Limited (Hengdeli; B+/Stable), remains stable despite the difficult operating environment, says Fitch Rating. The agency expects Hengdeli to generate positive FCF in 2016, as lower inventory, capex and interest costs help offset weak revenue and margins. Hengdeli's cash flow from operation was aided by a CNY289m decline in inventory in 1H16, as the company was able to return some slow-moving watch models to its major suppliers. Hengdeli expects a further drop in inventory in 2H16. Capex needs are limited, at around 1% of revenue in 2016 and 2017. In addition, the company did not pay a final dividend after its 2015 results and Fitch believes management may not declare a dividend for 2016 unless operations improve significantly. Fitch expects FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain elevated at 4x-5x over the next year or two, as FFO, which does not take into account working capital movements, shrinks in line with EBITDA. However, positive FCF should allow Hengdeli to gradually lower its debt and the company has cut its interest costs by repurchasing 36% of its outstanding senior notes in June and replacing them with lower-cost bank loans. There are signs that watch sales in Hong Kong and China are beginning to stabilise. According to Hengdeli's management, the yoy revenue decline started to narrow in July and August in all the company's major markets, which echoes comments by some other retailers. That said, data points continue to paint a mixed picture and Fitch does not expect a recovery within the next year or two. Contact: Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research Hengdeli Holdings Limited here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.