Fitch Affirms Autonomous Province of Bolzano at 'A'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MADRID/LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Autonomous Province of Bolzano's (PAB) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'.The Outlook is Stable. The 'A' rating reflects the strong financial autonomy of PAB due to its special status granted by Constitution, which underpins its sound budgetary performance, including low debt, and robust socio-economic indicators. The Outlook reflects our expectations of stable fiscal performance. KEY RATING DRIVERS Autonomy Underpins Ratings Under Fitch's criteria, PAB is eligible to be rated above the sovereign (BBB+/Outlook Stable) by virtue of its institutional strength and high degree of financial autonomy. PAB's constitutionally granted special autonomous status entitles the province to receive fixed shares of major national taxes, ranging from 90% personal income tax (PIT) and corporate income tax (CIT) to 80% of VAT. This underpins the province's tax revenue resilience and limits dependence on state transfers. Contributions to national consolidation efforts are subject to bilateral agreements and from 2019 will account for about EUR500m annually, or 0.5% of Italy's interest burden. The two notches above the sovereign's 'BBB+' rating captures possible interference by the state in case of macroeconomic stress or stressed sovereign finances with subsequent risks of weakening predictability of intergovernmental relations. Overall Fitch considers Italian inter-governmental relations as neutral for PAB. Solid Fiscal Performance PAB has maintained solid operating performance with an operating margin around 30%, or EUR1.6bn, at end-2015, sustained by a solid tax base and continued control on costs. Fitch expects revenue to gradually grow on average about 1% yoy in the medium term, as an improving tax base partially offsets increased tax relief. We expect operating spending to rise towards EUR3.7bn by 2017 (EUR3.4bn in 2015) on the back of higher staff costs and transfers. Fitch forecasts the operating margin to range between 25% and 30% over the medium term, which will be sufficient to fund capital spending of an estimated EUR1.5bn annually, or 30% of the budget, which is committed to support public services and the local economy. Sustainable Risks PAB remained nearly direct debt-free in 2015, with outstanding debt negligible at EUR7m. Fitch includes in its calculation of direct risk EUR360m municipalities' debt sustained by PAB and zero-interest bearing loans from the Region Trentino Alto Adige (EUR155m) and from Bolzano's Chamber of Commerce (EUR10m). The latter two loans, which are used to fund specific investments, are to be repaid in 20 years. Net overall risk, including guarantees and PSEs' debt, rose to EUR1.8bn in 2015 or 36% of revenue (EUR1.1bn in 2014), mainly due to additional EUR265m guarantees issued in favour of SEL, a local electricity utility, as the latter's financial debt doubled to EUR709m. Fitch expects PAB's total risk to decrease towards 20% over the medium term as a result of the province's objective to reduce municipalities' debt and the withdrawal of guarantee to SEL in 2017 after the repayment of the guaranteed debt. Sound Economy PAB's GDP per capita at nearly 145% the EU average makes the province one of the wealthiest regions in Italy and Europe. With an unemployment rate of 3.8% in 2015 (12% Italy) Fitch expects GDP to grow 1% in 2016 (0.8% in 2015), driven by manufacturing and exports. This should underpin the province's strong tax revenue base and support the province's investments and tax cut flexibility. Prudent Management Sustaining Economy PAB maintains prudent and conservative management, with a tight control on municipalities' and subsidiaries' debt. Fitch expects PAB's free reserves to be maintained at around 5% of revenue in the medium term, while the region has sufficient cost flexibility amounting to one-fifth of its budget for unforeseen events. RATING SENSITIVITIES PAB's IDRs move in parallel with those of Italy due to its standalone profile being constrained by the sovereign's rating. A rating action on Italy would translate into a corresponding rating action on PAB. An upgrade would be limited to a maximum of three notches above Italy's sovereign ratings, provided Italy's sovereign is upgraded. Contact: Primary Analyst Federica Bardelli Associate Director +39 02 879087 261 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 Milan 20123 Secondary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 87 90 87 293 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 