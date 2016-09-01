Fitch: London Market Insurers' Access to EEA Uncertain After Brexit

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: London Market Dashboard - 1H16 Results here LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that 'Brexit' could lead to a loss of business for Lloyd's of London unless the UK government is able to negotiate passporting arrangements to maintain access to the European Economic Area (EEA). In a new report Fitch says that without passporting rights, UK insurers wishing to underwrite risks from the EEA would need to set up entities in the EEA. We believe this could lead to business moving away from the Lloyd's platform. In 2015 the EEA accounted for GBP2.9bn or 11% of Lloyd's gross written premium. In 1H16, premium rates for London market insurers continued to fall, particularly for marine and energy and for property lines. Some insurers have attempted to mitigate this by diversifying into specialty lines, where rates have held up better, but we believe this could lead to price falls in these lines as well. Reserve releases continue to support earnings, taking 13ppts off of the combined ratio for Hiscox in 1H16 (1H15: 17ppts). Fitch is monitoring the sustainability of reserve releases in the context of strong pricing competition. London market insurers reported slightly improved investment returns in 1H16 compared with 1H15, driven by gains on fixed-income investments as yields declined, particularly following the Leave outcome in the referendum on EU membership. However, we do not expect such gains to contribute to returns on an ongoing basis, and we expect low yields to be a drag on profitability. The report "London Market Dashboard - 1H16 Results" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Graham Coutts Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ekaterina Ishchenko Associate Director +44 20 3530 1532 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.