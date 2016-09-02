Fitch Affirms KLP's IFS at 'A+'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian life insurer Kommunal Landspensjonkasse's (KLP) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', with Stable Outlooks. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings. Fitch has also affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn KLP Banken AS Group's (KLP Banken) and public sector covered bond issuing subsidiary, KLP Kommunekreditt AS's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks, Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' and Support Ratings at '1'. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of KLP and its banking subsidiaries for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for KLP and subsidiaries. KEY RATING DRIVERS KLP (applicable criteria: Insurance Rating Methodology (May 2016)) The ratings reflect the ownership structure and importance of the KLP group in the Norwegian life market, its strong capital adequacy and its market-leading position in the occupational pension market for public sector entities in Norway. KLP is a mutual organisation whose policyholders and clients are the municipalities and counties in Norway. These entities legally cannot default on their obligations, rely on 'AAA' state support, if required, and have a statutory obligation to support KLP if necessary. The ownership structure and potential support are key factors underpinning KLP's ratings. KLP is strongly capitalised in accordance with both the regulatory solvency margin and Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy. KLP reported a 187% Solvency II coverage without the benefit of transitional arrangements at end-2015. KLP maintains a goal of at least 150% coverage. In Fitch's opinion, the threat to profitability and capitalisation arising from a prolonged low interest rate environment is substantially mitigated by Norwegian life insurers' ability to annually re-price the interest rate guarantees for existing defined-benefit schemes. Negative rating factors include KLP's limited geographical diversification and growing interest by municipalities to set up proprietary pension schemes. KLP's customers will have the opportunity to establish their own pension funds, which will pose the biggest challenge to the company over the medium term. KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt (applicable criteria: Global Bank Rating Criteria (July 2016)) The banks' ratings are driven by institutional support from their ultimate parent, KLP. Fitch sees an extremely high probability of support in case of need for both entities given the strong strategic synergies with KLP, the high level of integration and the reputational risk for KLP. The one-notch difference between the banks' IDRs and KLP's 'A' Long-Term IDR reflects the banks' small contribution to KLP's overall earnings and KLP's primary role of being a provider of life insurance products. In Fitch's view, a disposal of the two entities would not fundamentally alter KLP's overall franchise. KLP Banken provides additional banking services to KLP pension scheme members and manages KLP's public-sector and mortgage lending activities. Both public sector and mortgage loans are attractive and important asset classes for KLP, and the bank gives the group access to this through its own customer base. KLP Kommunekreditt AS issues public sector covered bonds on behalf of KLP Banken and is highly integrated with its parent. KLP has previously provided support to KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt through loan purchases and capital injections. The banking group is small in relation to the parent, representing around 6% of total group assets at end-June 2016. Fitch believes that KLP's ability to support the two entities is high. KLP has a strong capital position, and excess capital would be readily available to provide support if necessary. The Short-Term IDRs reflect Fitch's view that liquidity support, in particular through loan purchases, would be readily available to support KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable Contact: Primary Analysts Graham Coutts (KLP) Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Olivia Perney Guillot (KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt) Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analysts Willem Loots (KLP) Director +44 20 3530 1808 David Bengtsson (KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt) Analyst +44 20 3530 1664 Committee Chairs David Prowse (KLP) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 James Longsdon (KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 