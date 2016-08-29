Fitch Downgrades Lotte to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Seoul, 29 August 201626 August 2016: Fitch Ratings has downgraded South Korea-based Lotte Shopping Co. Ltd's (Lotte) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch's downgrade of Lotte's ratings reflects the company's continued weak operations in 1H16 and our view that recovery will be slower than expected, especially in the company's domestic hypermarket and Chinese operations. However, Lotte's ratings continue to be supported by its dominant position in Korea's department store industry and its diversified business portfolio that encompasses major retail formats, such as department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and outlets. KEY RATING DRIVERS Continued Weak Operations: Lotte's EBITDA declined around 8% yoy in 1H16 despite a low base in 1H15, which was affected by the outbreak Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in Korea. The department store division performed relatively well, with same-store sales posting growth and losses in overseas operations narrowing slightly, but profit in the other divisions declined. In particular, the hypermarket division posted zero operating profit, due to a sluggish top line and higher costs related to product restructuring at its stores. Cloudy Outlook for 2016: Fitch expects limited improvement in 2H16 given the operating environment remains challenging with consumption in Korea likely to remain muted. Furthermore we believe 2H16 and 1H17 revenue and profitability will be negatively affected by the suspension of its TV home shopping channel during prime-time hours for six months from 1 October 2016. The suspension was part of penalties for wrongdoing during the company's application to renew the licence for the channel. Ongoing investigations by Korean prosecutors at the Lotte Group level could also have a negative impact on the company's brand image. Overseas Losses Remain Sizeable: We believe losses from overseas department stores and hypermarkets will remain significant, but will reduce slightly over the next two to three years. Losses stem primarily from the company's China operations, especially in its hypermarkets. Lotte has been restructuring its operations, and has closed unprofitable stores in the past couple of years. However without any meaningful improvement in the Chinese offline retail environment, we do not expect the China operations to turn in a significantly better performance in the short to medium term. More Capex Cuts: Lotte has been reducing capex since 2015 in light of the weak operating environment, including slowing store expansions. Fitch expects Lotte's 2016 capex (Fitch-defined) to remain almost the same as 2015's KRW1.2trn, in line with management guidance. This is down from KRW1.8trn-2.0trn in 2012-2014. Credit Profile Deterioration: We expect Lotte's credit metrics to worsen further in 2016, despite the capex cuts and slower growth in long-term rentals due to slower store expansions. We expect Lotte's adjusted net debt to EBITDAR (non-financial operations) to rise to 4.8x at end-2016 from 4.6x at end-2015, and remain above 4.5x - which breached the level for negative rating action stated in our rating action commentary of 24 February 2016- over the next two to three years. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Lotte Shopping include: - Non-financial revenue growth of 1%-2% in 2016 and 2017 due to a weak operating environment - Losses in overseas operations to continue but to narrow slightly in 2016-2017 - Capex in its non-financial operation to be around KRW1.2trn-1.3trn in 2016-2017 RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include; - Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations exceeding 5.0x on a sustained basis - EBITDAR/(interest+rental) from non-financial operations sustained below 2.0x (2015: 2.1x) - Significant margin deterioration Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include; - Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations remaining below 4.0x on a sustained basis - EBITDAR/(interest+rental) from non-financial operations sustained above 2.5x Contact: Primary Analyst Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82 2 3278 8360 Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Republic of Korea Secondary Analyst Shelley Jang Associate Director +82 2 3278 8370 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010926 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.