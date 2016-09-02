Fitch Affirms Russia's Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic of Sakha's (Yakutia) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Negative and the Outlook on the National Long-Term Rating is Stable. The republic's senior debt ratings have been affirmed at long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National long-term 'AA+(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Sakha's strong resource-based economy, low debt by international standards and sound fiscal performance, which should help keep key credit metrics stable. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the Russian Federation (BBB-/Negative). KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Sakha's fairly low direct risk and sound operating performance, which is supported by a strong local economy. The ratings also take into account sizeable contingent liabilities, and the concentrated nature of Sakha's tax base, which leaves the republic particularly exposed to Russia's prolonged economic slowdown. The region's credit profile remains constrained by a weak institutional framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia. Russia's institutional framework for LRGs has a shorter record of stable development than many international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by the frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities among government tiers. Fitch's 2016 base case remains largely unchanged and reflects our expectations that Sakha will maintain sound operating surpluses at about 9%-11% of operating revenue in the medium-term, supported by continuous growth of tax revenue. Taxation rose to 57% of total revenue at end-2015 (2014: 53%), with operating revenue up 12% yoy (2014: 12% increase). Current transfers, on the contrary, dropped to 37% of operating revenue from an average of 45% of in 2011-2014. We expect Sakha to maintain moderate debt at below 30% of current revenue this year, before potentially rising to 32%-37% in 2017-2018 (2015: 17%). Sakha's debt portfolio is diversified, with an average maturity of around two years. The republic's debt stock as of end-July 2016 was 48% composed of domestic bonds, followed by loans contracted from the federal government (46%) and bank loans (6%). In May 2016 Sakha issued a five-year domestic bond of RUB5.5bn, partly relieving refinancing pressure. The republic's moderate exposure to contingent risk is likely to remain manageable and consistent with the current ratings over the medium-term. This is due to adequate control exercised by the administration, despite the sizeable amount of accumulated contingent liabilities. The republic's net overall risk increased slightly to 38.5% of current revenue in 2015 from 36.5% in 2014. We expect continued growth of the republic's net overall risk, likely to above 50% in 2017-2018. Sakha provides support to its under-developed infrastructure across the region's vast territory amid harsh climatic conditions but a disproportionate growth of contingent risk will put the region's creditworthiness under pressure. Sakha has a strong economic profile supported by rich deposits of natural resources, such as diamonds, coal, oil, natural gas and gold. The region's prime taxpayers are mostly national champions in development of natural resources. The republic's 2014 gross regional product per capita and average salary was, respectively, 2.2x and 2.5x higher than the national median. At the same time the regional economy remains concentrated as the top 10 taxpayers' contributions increased to 63% of the consolidated regional budget's tax revenue in 2015 from 60% a year earlier. This poses a risk in the medium term, due to the volatile nature of the commodities' markets. The republic's 2015 tax revenue was boosted by rouble depreciation, which positively affected taxpayers' revenue in the mining and oil and gas sectors. Additionally new mining fixed assets were commissioned in the region last year, leading to increased 2015 property tax proceeds. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of Russia or growth of net overall risk to above 50% of current revenue, coupled with a sharp deterioration of its direct debt-to-current balance ratio, would lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 9994 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Alexey Kobylyanskiy Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in order to make the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes: - Transfers received of capital nature were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers made of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) 