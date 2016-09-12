Fitch Affirms TMBMF and TMBTM at 'AAAmmf(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed the National Scale Money Market Fund Ratings on TMB Money Fund (TMBMF) and TMB Treasury Money Fund (TMBTM) at 'AAAmmf(tha)'. The money-market funds are managed by TMB Asset Management Company Limited (TMBAM). KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations of the two funds are driven by the portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification; minimal exposure to interest-rate and spread risks; high level of daily and weekly liquidity consistent with investor profiles and concentrations; and the capabilities and resources of TMBAM as investment manager. Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(tha)' criteria, TMBMF and TMBTM seek to maintain high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1(tha)' by Fitch or of a comparable credit quality by other rating agencies. TMBMF and TMBTM have maintained at least 84% and 98%, respectively, of their investment in 'F1+(tha)' securities over the last 12 months to 26 August 2016. The funds limit their exposure to individual issuers and counterparties in line with the same criteria. TMBTM has an internal investment guideline of not investing in corporate securities, while TMBMF limits its investment in corporate securities in general to 15% of the portfolio. The risk of TMBMF's exposure to corporate securities is mitigated by the securities' high credit quality and short maturity. For TMBMF, single-issuer exposures for financial institutions and single-issue exposures for both corporates and financial institutions have exceeded Fitch's AAAmmf(tha) limits of 10% and 5%, respectively, for some securities during the past year, but the agency deems these to be passive and immaterial breaches from the decline in assets under management (AUM). Maturity Profile The funds seek to limit interest-rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(tha)' criteria. Each fund limits its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAM) to 60 days. The funds do not set a limit on weighted average life (WAL), but all of their investments are in fixed-rate securities resulting in the same WAM and WAL. TMBMF's and TMBTM's WAM were both below 60 days as of 26 August 2016. The maturity profiles of the funds' individual investments are consistent with Fitch's criteria, with the maturities of the non-government securities and fixed-rate government securities not exceeding the 397-day limit. Liquidity Profile The funds seek to manage investor-redemption risks by maintaining sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity. In line with Fitch's criteria, TMBMF and TMBTM invest at least 10%-15% of their total assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualified assets, and at least 25%-30% of total assets in securities maturing within seven business days or other assets that qualify as such. Both funds met these liquidity requirements over the past 12 months, reflecting their high levels of investment in short-term government securities. As of 26 August 2016, more than 92% of TMBTM's total assets were in assets classified as daily and weekly liquidity (including assets such as T-bills), while TMBMF had more than 80% in such investments. Fund Objective TMBMF's and TMBTM's investment objectives are to preserve principal and provide investors with liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk. Both funds pursue their investment objectives by investing in high-quality short-term debt securities, including Thai government debt securities, time deposits, bills of exchanges, promissory notes, and repos. TMBMF and TMBTM had THB6.2bn and THB18.1bn, respectively, in total AUM as of 26 August 2016. Investment Manager TMBAM's major shareholder is TMB Bank Public Company Limited (A+(tha)/Stable/F1(tha)), Thailand's seventh-largest commercial bank, with a 87.5% stake. TMBAM ranked seventh in Thailand's mutual-fund business as of end-June 2016, with 58 funds representing THB234.0bn worth of AUM. TMBAM has adequate compliance, monitoring, investment decision-making processes and fund support consistent with the funds' ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A substantial adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating drivers could lead to the rating being downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund rating guidelines, please see the criteria referenced below. To maintain the National Money Market Fund rating, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from TMBAM, and conducts surveillance checks against its investment guidelines. Contact: Primary Analyst Jackerin Jeeradit Associate Director +662 108 0163 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Patumwan Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +662 108 0158 Committee Chairperson

Alastair Sewell Senior Director

