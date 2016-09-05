Fitch: French Life Insurers to See Further Fall in Profitability

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Life Insurance Dashboard - 1H16 here LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects French life insurers to report lower operating profitability in 2016 after investment results declined in 1H16, driven by lower interest rates. We maintain a negative outlook on the sector. The profitability of French life insurers in 1H16 was hit by lower interest rates, which increased the value of liabilities related to long-term contracts, and companies strengthened their profit-sharing reserves in anticipation of a more prolonged period of low rates. We expect similar themes in 2H16, with overall profitability continuing to decline in 2017. We expect insurers to only marginally cut crediting rates (below 2.1% on average) in 2016 as they strive to maintain business volumes and competitive expense ratios. However, this cut will not be sufficient to counteract the drag on earnings from low interest rates. The business mix is shifting from traditional euro-denominated products (so-called "fonds euro") to unit-linked products. Fitch views this change positively as unit-linked business generates lower capital exposure to adverse movements in interest rates, equity and credit markets. Nevertheless, guaranteed products still represent 85% of French life insurers' balance sheets, on average, making earnings sensitive to interest rates. Investment guarantees in the French life market are low compared with those in some other European markets, and zero on new business. However, the duration gap between assets and liabilities is two to five years, leaving insurers exposed to lower reinvestment rates for asset proceeds at maturity. The 'French Life Insurance Dashboard - 1H16 Results' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.