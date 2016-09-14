Fitch: Soft Prices to Weaken French Non-Life Insurers' Profits

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Non-Life Insurance Dashboard - 1H16 here LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects more pricing competition and a continuing soft market to weaken French non-life insurers' earnings in 2016. The first half of this year saw intense competitive pressure on pricing, both in motor and non-motor, notably, commercial lines. We expect these trends to continue in 2H16 and 2017. We maintain a negative outlook on the sector. The profitability of French life insurers in 1H16 was hit by larger losses from natural catastrophes, driven in part by the Paris floods in June, and reserve increases for some business lines, needed because of lower interest rates. Natural catastrophe claims added on average 2-3pts to combined ratios compared with 1H15. Attritional claims also increased, with motor claim frequency and severity rising, particularly for bodily injury claims. Lower interest rates forced insurers to increase their reserves for long-tail business lines. We do not expect companies to be able to offset this with price increases in 2016, given the competitive market. The ANI law, which introduces mandatory group health insurance for SMEs, represents a major growth opportunity for insurers and intermediaries. However, Fitch expects profit margins to be thin, reflecting competition and weaker pricing compared with individual policies. The 'French Non-Life Insurance Dashboard - 1H16' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.