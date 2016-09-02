Fitch Affirms Russian City of Tomsk at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian City of Tomsk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(rus)' with a Stable Outlook. The city's senior debt ratings have been affirmed at 'BB'/'AA-(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Tomsk's stable fiscal performance, which remains in line with Fitch's base case scenario. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the city will maintain moderate debt levels over the medium term and that its operating balance will be sufficient to cover interest payments. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BB' ratings reflect the city's historically strong, though weakened operating performance, which is supported by diversified local economy and steady transfers from the Tomsk region. The ratings also factor in the city's moderate debt, albeit with concentrated refinancing risk, and the weak institutional framework for Russian subnationals. Fitch projects Tomsk's operating margin to consolidate at about 6% in 2016-2018, little changed from 2015's 7%. This operating margin, though well below the historical average of 20% in 2011-2014, is still sufficient to cover twice the city's interest payments. The city's tax-generating capacity remains limited by the recession in Russia as more than 50% of tax proceeds are personal income tax. The city's performance is supported by regular transfers from Tomsk region, which accounts for about half of the city's operating revenue. The city's fiscal flexibility remains limited as the transfers are largely earmarked for certain expenditures. Fitch projects the city's direct debt to remain moderate at 35%-40% of current revenue in 2016-2018 (2015: 32%) on the back of limited capital expenditure. The prudent budgetary policy of the city's administration aims to limit the fiscal deficit this year and record a surplus starting from 2017. We have a more conservative view and project fiscal deficit at a modest 4% over the medium term (2015: 5.3%) that will moderately fuel debt growth. Contingent risk is likely to remain low as the city does not have outstanding guarantees and its public sector is small and mostly self-sufficient. Despite the moderate debt burden, Tomsk is exposed to refinancing risk as 66% (RUB1.6bn) of its direct risk at 1 August 2016 required refinancing in 2016. To meet this obligation, the city has contracted several revolving credit lines with banks, of which RUB1.6bn are undrawn and available at first demand. The city may also issue five-year RUB1bn bonds by end-2016, providing additional liquidity. This will extend the debt maturity profile and reduce refinancing pressure over the medium term. Fitch expects the city to roll over its maturing debt without difficulty. Tomsk has a well-diversified service-oriented economy, dominated by academic and research educational institutions. The tax concentration of the city's revenue is low, with the top 10 taxpayers representing 13% (2014: 8%) of total tax revenue in 2015. Fitch forecasts national GDP will contract 0.5% in 2016 after a 3.5% drop in 2015, which will weigh on the city's economic and budgetary performance. The City of Tomsk's credit profile remains constrained by the weak institutional framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia, which has a shorter record of stable development than many international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by the frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities among government tiers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Increasing direct risk above 50% of current revenue, coupled with growing refinancing pressure, could lead to a downgrade. An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term unless the city returns to an operating surplus of 20% of operating revenue, coupled with a lengthening of the city's debt profile. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the LRG comparable internationally for analytical purposes, including - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Staff expenses for budget entities employees were segregated from current transfers to a respective expenditure item. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011184 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.