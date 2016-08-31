Fitch Revises PLDT's LC IDR Outlook to Negative; Affirms FC IDR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on PLDT Inc.'s (PLDT) Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LC IDR) to Negative from Stable. The LC IDR has been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Philippine telco's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR (FC IDR) and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB', as well as its National Rating at 'AAA(phl)'. The Outlook on the FC IDR and National Long-Term Rating is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Divestment to Drive Ratings: Sale of PLDT's remaining 25% stake in Beacon Electric Asset Holding (Beacon) may assist in deleveraging. Management expects to complete the sale in 1H17 and to raise more than the PHP26bn proceeds from divestment of Beacon shares in May 2016. Fitch views PLDT's intention to use the proceeds to deleverage as a credit positive. Beacon is a special-purpose vehicle that holds shares of PLDT and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation in Manila Electric Company. EBITDA to Decline: Fitch forecasts operating EBITDA to weaken to about PHP64bn-65bn in 2016-2017 (2015: PHP76.6bn) because of the structural shift to lower-margin data services, and cost increases needed to expand its revenue share. PLDT's aggressive promotional campaigns and handset subsidies to drive data usage levels in the long term, are likely to weigh on EBITDA. Our forecasts assume revenue growth in the low single-digits. Heavy Investments: PLDT's expansion in long-term evolution (LTE) network and fibre infrastructure could push its capex/revenue ratio to 27%-28% in 2016 and 2017 (2015: 25.4%). Management raised the capex budget for 2016 by another PHP5bn to PHP48bn (2015: PHP43.5bn) to deploy network using frequencies acquired from San Miguel Corporation (SMC). Under a three-year network deployment plan, PLDT aims to accelerate LTE expansion to cover 95% of the country's cities and municipalities by 2018. Higher Business Risk: We have reduced our FFO-adjusted net leverage guideline for negative rating action to 2.5x from 3.0x to reflect that PLDT's business risk has risen over the last few years. A structural change in revenue mix and competition have resulted in significant declines in both EBITDA and EBITDA margin. Our rating case forecasts for 2016-2018 operating EBITDA margin of 36%-38% compared with 45%-47% in 2012 and 2013; negative FCF margin of 4%-7% versus positive 4%-5%; and operating EBITDA of PHP64bn-65bn compared with PHP76bn-77bn. M&A Risk to Ease: Fitch believes PLDT is unlikely to undertake any major debt-funded acquisitions. It is now pursuing a more focused strategy to expand into mobile payment and financial technology platforms, and is scaling down its media ambitions to concentrate on the sports and news genres. Meanwhile, FCF is likely to be negative in 2016 and 2017 as cash flow from operation falls short of high capex and dividend commitments. This is despite management's deliberate cutback in dividend payout to 60% of core income from 75% previously. Leading Market Position: PLDT's ratings also reflect its leading position in the Philippines with 57% revenue market share in mobile and broadband, and a 70% subscriber market share in fixed-line. PLDT competes against second-largest telecom operator, Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe; BBB-/Stable), and benefits from its fully integrated fixed and mobile services, which enables convergence. In addition, Fitch believes the joint acquisition of SMC's telecom assets by PLDT and Globe will remove new competition in the sector. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for PLDT include: - Revenue to grow by low single-digit percentages in 2016-2018 - Operating EBITDA margin of narrow to around 36%-38% in 2016-2018 - Capex/revenue ratio of 27%-28% in 2016-2017, and 25% in 2018 - No major debt-funded merger and acquisition plans - Dividend payout ratio of 60% of core profit - Deferred payment schedule as set out in the sale and purchase agreement for PLDT's acquisition of equity interest in SMC's telecom businesses. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - PLDT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (LC IDR) could be lowered if the company does not have available funds to pare down debt, such that FFO-adjusted net leverage stays above 2.5x on a sustained basis; - A negative rating action on the Philippines' Country Ceiling will result in a corresponding action on PLDT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR (FC IDR). Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - PLDT's FFO-adjusted net leverage of below 2.5x on a sustained basis may lead to the Outlook on the LC IDR being revised to Stable. - PLDT's FC IDR could be upgraded if there is a positive rating action on the Philippines' Country Ceiling. PLDT's FC IDR is currently at the same level as the Country Ceiling. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: PLDT's liquidity is supported by its strong access to capital markets and banks, and undrawn committed bank facilities of USD100m. Fitch expects PLDT to partially refinance its short-term maturities of PHP29.3bn as of end-June 2016 with peso borrowings. PLDT had unrestricted cash balance of PHP23.4bn. PLDT's 25% stake in Beacon provides a potential source of liquidity, while its 20% equity interest in a business process outsourcing company is a non-core asset the company will seeks to monetise in the longer term. Its debt maturity profile is well spread, with two-thirds of its PHP129.2bn debt falling due after 2018. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS PLDT Inc. Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 