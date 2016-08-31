Fitch Affirms Globe Telecom's 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Philippines-based Globe Telecom, Inc's (Globe) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The agency has also affirmed its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(phl)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Lower Rating Headroom: Globe's FFO-adjusted net leverage is likely to increase to around 2.7x-3.1x in 2016-2018 (2015: 1.9x), due to higher capex and slower EBITDA growth as competition intensifies. The company recently completed a consent solicitation exercise to amend the trust indenture of its Philippine peso retail bonds, increasing the maximum consolidated debt/equity covenant ratio to 2.5x from the current 2.0x (1H16: 1.4x). The ensuing financial flexibility will enable Globe to raise more debt to fund capex. High Capex: Fitch expects Globe's aggressive expansion into the long-term evolution (LTE) network to keep its capex/revenue ratio elevated at 27%-28% in 2016-2018 (2015: 26.8%). Globe and PLDT Inc. (PLDT, BBB/Stable) entered into separate co-use agreements in May 2016 with San Miguel Corporation's (SMC) telecom businesses, covering the frequencies gained from their joint-acquisition of SMC's telecom assets. Management is maintaining its USD750m capex budget for 2016 and aims to expand its broadband infrastructure and internet access coverage to at least 90% of Philippines' municipalities and cities within the next three years. Intensifying Competition: We believe domestic competition will further intensify in the next year due to PLDT's aggressive strategy to acquire market share. Fitch forecasts revenue growth of mid-single-digit percentages in 2016-2018 (2015: 16.2%), which is higher than our forecast of flat-to low-single-digit growth for PLDT. We believe Globe's higher average revenue per user post-paid subscribers should translate into stronger data monetisation and market share gains. Margin Dilution: Globe's operating EBITDA margin is likely to decline by 100bp-150bp annually due to competitive pressure and the ongoing structural shift to lower-margin data services. Data services contributed 50% of its total revenue in 1H16, compared with PLDT's 39%. Management expects operating EBITDA to be around 40% in 2016. FCF Deficit: Globe's FCF is likely to stay negative in 2016-2018, as cash flow from operation of around PHP36bn-37bn may not be sufficient to fully cover capex and dividends. We have assumed a 77% dividend payout on prior year's core net income (1H16: 77%), in line with the company's stated policy of 75%-90%. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: - revenue to grow by mid-single-digits in 2016-2018 - operating EBITDA margin of around 37%-39% in 2016-2018(2015: 40.5%) - annual capex of USD750m in 2016, rising to USD800m in 2017 and 2018 - dividend payment of 77% of prior year's core net income - deferred payment schedule as set out in Globe's sale and purchase agreement of equity interest in the SMC deal; 50% in May 2016 and the remaining 50% to be paid in two equal tranches in December 2016 and May 2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include debt-funded acquisitions or a sharp deterioration in the company's operating profile leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 3.5x on a sustained basis. Positive: Although not probable in the next year or two due to high leverage, future developments that may lead to positive rating action include an easing competitive environment leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage declining to below 2.0x on a sustained basis. LIQUIDITY Refinancing to Support Liquidity: Fitch expects Globe to partially refinance its short-term maturities of PHP20.1bn as at end-June 2016 due to its unrestricted cash balance of PHP9.5bn. However, liquidity is supported by its access to local banks and the retail bond market given its solid financial and market position. Globe's total debt of PHP88.1bn is mostly denominated in Philippine pesos, with 16% being US dollar denominated. Dollar-linked revenues provide a natural hedge for Globe, contributing 12% of total gross service revenues (1H15: 13%). Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National ratings in the Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 