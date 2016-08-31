Fitch: Golden Eagle Diversifies Revenue Base; Leverage Still High

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 31 (Fitch) Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited's (Golden Eagle; BB-/Negative) efforts to diversify its revenues are starting to bear fruit, but the company's ratings remain constrained by its leverage, says Fitch Ratings. Golden Eagle has in the past three years started to expand its service offerings beyond the traditional department store model. In 1H16, revenue increased by 6% despite a 5% decline in gross sales proceeds, as other revenue sources, such as rental income, management fees and hotel operations, helped to offset the decline in commission income from concessionaire sales. Golden Eagle's new initiatives and a high proportion of stores owned have helped the company to outperform some of its peers and keep EBITDA relatively stable in the past three years in a difficult retail environment. However, FFO has declined as a result of higher interest expenses. In addition, the company has only recently obtained permits to re-start property sales for the Riverside Project, which came with the acquisition of Global Era Group. This means that cash proceeds from property sales for 2016 may be lower than Fitch's expectations. Golden Eagle's ratings remained constrained by its leverage. Net leverage adjusted for lease, payables and customer deposits rose sharply to 5.7x at the end of 2015 from 3.3x at end-2014, following the acquisition of Global Era Group. Fitch expects leverage to remain elevated in the next two years, given weaker cash generation and ongoing capex requirements. Sustained negative FCF, further declines in operating revenue and gross sales proceeds, payables-adjusted net leverage sustained above 6.0x, and a failure to generate planned cash flows from property sales may result in negative rating action. The Outlook will be revised to Stable from Negative if the triggers for taking negative rating action are not breached in the next 12 months. Contact: Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Committee Chairperson Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.