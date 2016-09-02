Fitch Affirms Italian Region of Marche at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian region of Marche's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The issue ratings on Marche's senior unsecured bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The affirmation reflects Marche's low debt and contingent liabilities, solid liquidity amid sound operating performance, including a balanced heath care sector, and the administration's proactive management. The Stable Outlook factors in our expectation of no major changes to Marche's credit profile in the foreseeable future. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Debt, Solid Liquidity Under Fitch's central scenario Marche's direct debt will remain at a low 30% of current revenue in 2016-2018, or about EUR1.2bn. Direct debt amounted to EUR1.03bn at end-2015, including outstanding EUR506m bullet bonds (gross of EUR320m provisions made for repayment at maturity) and EUR46m loans owed to the state. Marche has 80% its bonds and loans at fixed interest rates and debt service requirements absorb less than 3% of operating revenue. Fitch expects Marche's liquidity to remain sound in 2016-2018, broadly in line with the region's average cash balance of nearly EUR350m in 2015, and covering debt service by 3.5x. Solid Budgetary Performance Under Fitch's base case scenario, Marche is forecast to post a stable operating balance of EUR160m (operating margin around 5%) over the medium term, due to tight cost control and a solid tax base. This will ensure solid debt servicing (around 1.2x operating balance) with a debt payback of 10 years, approximately matching the average life of the region's debt. Despite an investment plan of around EUR800m over 2016-2018, Fitch expects Marche to maintain a balanced budget through a prudent combination of debt and non-debt resources. After its 2008 fund balance deficit was overcome in 2013 according to Fitch's calculation, we expect a small positive free fund balance of around 5% of operating revenue over the medium term, offering protection against unexpected cash shortfalls, on top of 5% fiscal leeway. Proactive Management Management remains committed to preserving the region's stable operating performance by maintaining a balanced budget, including on the health care sector, which absorbs 80% of the budget. The regional administration focuses on enhancing economic development through tax relief and upgrades of infrastructure such as roads and new hospitals. Neutral Institutional Framework Marche's profile is constrained by Italy's ratings (BBB+/Stable). This reflects the cap at the sovereign rating for ordinary statute regions, as they lack the financial autonomy that can isolate their finances from the national government and make them eligible for a rating higher than the sovereign's. As with other Italian regions, Marche benefits from national state aid, such as transfers and support in case of unpredictable events such as the recent earthquake, but remains subject to making contributions to Italy's consolidation efforts to balance the national accounts, with repeated revenue curtailments. Modest Economy Recovery Located at the centre of Italy, Marche is a medium-to-large region and has an estimated population of 1.5 million inhabitants and a GDP of about EUR40bn. After a slight recovery in 2015, lower than the 0.8% Italian average, Fitch's expectations of muted regional GDP growth in 2016 may be affected by the recent earthquake impacting part of Marche's territory. The economy is driven by traditional industry activities (mainly furniture and mechanics), while textiles and shoes continue to suffer from declining exports. Improved unemployment (9.9% in 2015 versus 10.1% in 2014) and better-than-average employment rate of 62% in 2015 (57% nationally) mitigate potential pressure on the regional tax base as a result of the recent earthquake. RATING SENSITIVITIES Marche's ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded. A negative rating action may result if operating performance deteriorates to levels such that Marche is unable to cover most of its debt servicing requirements. Depletion in the unreserved fund balance back towards a deficit close to 10% of the budget could also be negative. Conversely, given the sovereign cap, a revision of Italy's Outlook to Positive could lead to a similar rating action on Marche, provided the region continues to perform in line with Fitch's projections. KEY ASSUMPTIONS: The impact on Marche's budget from the earthquake that struck central Italy last week is still being evaluated by the region, but Fitch believes it is likely to be limited given the small portion of territory involved and that costs associated with extraordinary events, such as earthquakes, are borne by the national government. Contact: Primary Analyst Federica Bardelli Associate Director +39 02 879087 261 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 Milan 20123 Secondary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 216 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 84 10 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 