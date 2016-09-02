Fitch Affirms Italian Region of Lazio at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MADRID/BARCELONA, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Lazio's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The affirmation affects the region's senior unsecured debt, including two bonds (XS0198341587, and XS0197857856) for an original amount of EUR300m. The affirmation reflects Lazio's strengthened operating balance, which allows the region to cover its debt servicing requirements. The Stable Outlook balances the risk of rising direct debt or an enlarged fund balance deficit, with potentially stronger than-expected budgetary performance. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fiscal Performance (weakness): Fitch expects the Region of Lazio's surplus to hover above EUR1bn, or 8% of revenue, in line with 2015-2017 projections when adjusted for about EUR450m of one-time revenue and EUR229m of one-time spending. The region doubled its operating balance by increasing the rate on the personal income tax (PIT) surcharge for high earners in 2015, limiting the potential for further revenue-raising. To maintain its fiscal performance, Fitch therefore expects Lazio to control operating spending growth at 1% in 2016-2017, in line with the increase of resources allocated to its EUR10bn health care budget. Despite EUR10bn in loans from the state in 2013-2015 to fund outstanding and unfunded commitments, operating payables remain close to one-third of the budget, as new liabilities have been brought onto the balance sheet, slowing the recovery of reserves. Lazio's free fund deficit as computed by Fitch, net of perenti (long-standing, unused commitments for investments), stood at 10% of revenue in 2015 (2013: 32%), and Fitch expects minor improvements over the medium term. Debt (weakness): Fitch expects financial debt to remain high at EUR21bn, nearly 1.5x operating revenue in 2016/17. However, weak debt sustainability, as measured by a debt-to-current balance ratio of around 40 years, is offset by a low (10%) proportion of market debt on the region's balance sheet. Lazio's EUR15bn of 30-year maturity, state-subsidised and mostly fixed-rate loans contribute to the debt's extended average life of about 17 years, stabilising debt servicing requirements at 8% of revenue. Management (neutral): Lazio has been at the forefront of an Italian regional revision of the accounting system, prompting the administration to budget for a balanced budget in 2016-2017. By stripping out pro forma components from receivables and payables, as well as borrowing to pay off longstanding commercial liabilities, the region has shrunk the average settlement days from invoices to around 60 from an average of 250 days over the past two decades. Economy (strength): Lazio's GDP grew around 1% in 2015, according to Fitch's estimates, with rising exports in pharmaceuticals and car manufacturing. National tax allowances for permanent hires helped shrink the unemployment rate to 11.5% in 1Q16 from nearly 13% in 2015, while employment peaked at 2.35 million, the highest in a decade. Fitch expects Lazio's economy to expand 0.5%-1% in 2016, supporting revenue growth towards EUR15bn over the medium term, from EUR13.5bn in 2013 and 2014. Institutional framework (neutral): Fitch assesses Italian inter-governmental relations as "Neutral" to Lazio's ratings. Weak enforcement of prudential regulation aimed at preserving fiscal balances can lead to off-balance sheet liabilities, such as Lazio's fund balance deficit, as well as healthcare deficits in previous years. However, legislation prioritises the repayment of financial over commercial liabilities in case of liquidity stress. Furthermore, the national government usually intervenes with corrective budgetary measures when a subnational finds itself unable to deliver basic services. RATING SENSITIVITIES A fall in the operating margin or unexpected widening of the fund balance deficit could result in a downgrade. Sustained economic recovery buoying revenue growth, with the operating margin exceeding 10% and debt liabilities on a downward trend towards 1x the region's budget, could lead to a positive rating action. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The impact on Region of Lazio's budget from the earthquake that struck central Italy last week is still being evaluated by the region but Fitch believes it is likely to be limited given the small portion of territory involved and that costs associated to extraordinary events, such as the earthquakes, are usually borne by the national government and EU funds. Contact: Primary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.] Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 87 90 87 293 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) 