Fitch: No Rating Impact on NORD/LB's Public Sector Pfandbriefe from Breakeven OC Increase

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the 'AAA' rating on Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale's (NORD/LB; A-/Stable/F1/bb+) public-sector Pfandbriefe is not affected by the breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) increase as a result of a minor error identification. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch identified a minor error in its cash flow analysis that was conducted in the June 2016 rating review. This increased NORD/LB's 'AAA' breakeven OC to 19% from 16.5% previously. The minor error has not affected the rating because the latest breakeven OC is at the same OC level Fitch had relied on at the time of the rating decision (19%). The main constituent of NORD/LB's 19% breakeven OC continues to be the cash-flow valuation component (15.2%), up from 13.6% previously. The increase comes from the correction of inconsistencies in Fitch's cash flow modelling. The credit loss component remains unchanged at 3.7% since the asset analysis has not been modified. The asset disposal loss component increased to 1.7% (0.9% previously) because, in a scenario where the source of covered bonds payment switches to cover pool, Fitch models more asset sales for timely payments of Pfandbriefe as a result of the corrected cash flow analysis. Contact: Timo Dums Associate Director +49 69 778 076 132 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Vessela Krmnicek, CFA Director +49 69 768 076 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.