Fitch: Guangdong Sees Traffic Growth, Despite China-Wide Decline

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 31 (Fitch) China's Guangdong province recorded 4% passenger turnover growth in the first seven months of 2016, compared with a nation-wide decline of -6%, says Fitch Ratings. The province also saw a 7% increase in freight turnover against a national average of 4%. The above-average growth reflects Guangdong's importance as China's major trading and manufacturing hub. We expect traffic growth of Fitch-rated southern-China expressway operators to remain solid, with passenger-traffic acting as the key driver due to increasing passenger-vehicle ownership and low oil prices. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, passenger-vehicle sales volume increased 11% yoy in the first seven months of 2016, which Fitch believes was due to the tax benefits offered by the central government on passenger-vehicles since October 2015. We expect EBITDA margins of Fitch-rated expressway operators to remain stable at around 75%, with China's tariff policy remaining unchanged in the near-term and small increases in operating expenses. Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (SZE, BBB/Stable) benefits from its strategic position in Guangdong, with eight out of nine consolidated expressways located in the province. The company recorded 17% yoy traffic growth in the first seven months of 2016, as did Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited's (YXT, BBB-/Stable) GNSR Expressway, which is also located in Guangdong. Other listed expressway operators with a large exposure to the province, including Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited and Guangdong Provincial Expressway Development Co., Ltd, saw traffic growth of over 10%. Factoring in SZE's Shenzhen Outer Ring Road Project and Meilin Checkpoint Urban Renewable Project, we expect the company's FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain below 2.0x and its FFO fixed-charge coverage to stay at 4.0x in 2016-2019. While no details are provided, SZE is looking for investment opportunities in the environmental protection sector and could potentially develop it as its second-core business. Any new investments - depending on size, profitability and financing arrangements - could affect the company's key credit metrics. YXT is on track to improving its debt-structure by reducing secured debts, with the company's secured debts falling from CNY5.4bn at end-2015 to CNY4.7bn at end-1H16 (adjusted for secured loans held by a disposable asset - Yue Xin Chishui Terminal Company Limited). Fitch expects YXT's FFO-adjusted net leverage to improve overtime from 5.9x in 2015, returning to below Fitch's negative rating guideline of 5.5x in 2017 or 2018, barring any major acquisitions. Contact: Cecilia Chan Associate Director +852 2263 9905 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Edwin Lam Director +852 2263 9975