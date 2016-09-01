Fitch Affirms Korea Student Aid Foundation at 'AA-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Student Aid Foundation's (KoSAF) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The IDRs were affirmed because KoSAF continues to be a quasi-government financial institution acting as a policy arm of the government, and it is 100% owned by the state. KEY RATING DRIVERS KoSAF's ratings are equalised with the ratings of South Korea (AA-/Stable/F1+) because of its non-profit quasi-government institution status, importance for higher education in the country and the state's direct guarantee for its bonds, which result in a strong likelihood of extraordinary state support, in case of need. Article 23 of the Korea Student Aid Foundation Act (KoSAF Act) states that the Korean government may replenish the entity's deficits when its own reserves are not sufficient to absorb losses. The foundation was established in May 2009 under the KoSAF Act. KoSAF provides loans and scholarships to students from low- to middle-income families. Higher education is a government priority, so Fitch expects strong demand for KoSAF's services, as it is important in Korea's competitive society to gain access to a satisfactory career through university education. The government provides 99.9% of KoSAF's contributed fund capital, and dictates and closely monitors the foundation's policies. The management of the foundation is appointed and controlled by the government. Its operations and strategy are under the direct control of the Ministry of Education, while its annual budget plans and the guarantee limit for its bonds are reviewed by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance before submission for approval by the National Assembly. Adherence to budget plans is monitored by the finance ministry. KoSAF's funding has so far come mainly from the issuance of government-guaranteed Korean won-denominated bonds, mainly sold to domestic institutional investors. The National Assembly has authorised KoSAF to issue government-guaranteed bonds of up to KRW2.2trn in 2016. All of KoSAF's outstanding bonds were guaranteed by the sovereign as at end-2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action for the sovereign, in conjunction with continued strong support from the state, would lead to a similar change in KoSAF's rating. A sovereign downgrade, significant changes that would lead to a dilution in state ownership and public control, or evident weakening of links with the government - including the importance of the foundation's public policy role and budgeting relationship - could trigger a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Lin Pei Associate Director +852 2263 9912 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011094 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.