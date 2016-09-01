Fitch Affirms Small Business Corporation at 'AA-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Small Business Corporation's (SBC) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'AA-', and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed SBC's senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-'. The IDRs and senior debt ratings have been affirmed because SBC continues to be a quasi-government financial institution acting as a development arm of the government, and it is 100% owned by the state. KEY RATING DRIVERS SBC's ratings are equalised with the ratings of South Korea (AA-/Stable/F1+) due to its strong links to the sovereign and high probability of extraordinary government support, if needed. The entity's policy is dictated and closely monitored by the government of Korea. The entity's main policy role is to manage and operate the Fund for Establishment and Promotion of SMEs (SME Fund) and act on behalf of the SME Fund (for example, issuing bonds) under its corporate status. The state is by law required to replenish deficits in the SME Fund when the fund's reserves fall short. SBC has a mandate to implement government policies to support the development and growth of SMEs, including start-ups, small businesses and new technology developers, in Korea. SMEs lacking in collateral and with short track records may find it difficult to get funding from the private sector. The SME Fund provides funding for SMEs not served by private-sector financing. SBC loans are intended to supplement commercial loans, have longer maturities, and are provided at below-market interest rates. SBC also supports SMEs by providing non-financial assistance. SBC is wholly owned by the state, and operates under the aegis of the Small and Medium Business Administration (SMBA), which is heavily involved in SBC's annual budget supervision and performance evaluation. SBC's management is appointed by the government. The entity is subject to checks by the government auditor, while a government-appointed external auditor conducts checks on the SME Fund. SBC has received increasing capital injections from the Korea government, and government grants and subsidies have also risen in recent years, underscoring the strong financial integration of SBC with the Korean government. Although SBC's financial statements are not consolidated into those of the SMBA or general government, some of the revenue items that SBC includes in its budget, such as contributions from the state and treasury borrowing, are part of the government's budget. SBC had KRW15.9trn of assets at end-2015, of which KRW13.6trn, or 85%, were loans to SMEs. SBC is not-for-profit organisation and has historically recorded losses or very little profit, which were covered by state contributions. However, SBC improved its performance over the last four years and recorded a KRW12.2bn net profit in 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with continued strong support from the state, would lead to a similar change in SBC's rating. A sovereign downgrade, significant changes that would lead to a dilution in state ownership and public control, or evident weakening of links with the government, including erosion of the importance of SBC's public-policy role and budgeting relationship with the government, could trigger a downgrade. Any rating action on SBC's IDR would result in similar rating action on the rated notes. 