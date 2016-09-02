Fitch: Sino-Foreign Auto JVs Likely More Resilient in Rising Competition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI, September 01 (Fitch) Foreign automakers' joint ventures with Chinese partners are likely fare better financially than their wholly Chinese-owned rivals as market competition increases in both the sedan and SUV markets, Fitch Ratings says. Credit profiles of Fitch-rated state-owned Chinese auto groups will not be affected by near-term market share volatility of their key JVs, whose diversified brand and product portfolios ensure stable operations and sustained cash dividend payments over the next 12-24 months. Fitch expects the JVs' profitability to be resilient amid rising competition, as they continue to shift their product mix towards the higher-margin SUV segment and have diversified product portfolios to smooth out single product and model volatilities. Indigenous automakers, despite their legacy strength in SUVs, are more susceptible to margin erosion due to high product concentration risks. Fierce price competition has pressured margins in the sedan segment, while the risk of margin erosion is also emerging in the SUV segment amid rising competition. However, most JV manufacturers maintained sound profitability in 1H16 through a shift in product mix towards more SUVs. For example, Honda Motor Co.'s JV with Dongfeng Motor Group, which has SUVs accounting for 67% of 1H16 sales volume, outperformed its sedan-focused peers in terms of top-line growth and profitability. In contrast, the partnership between SAIC Group and Volkswagen, which has limited SUV exposure, suffered 13% and 21% declines in revenue and net profit in 1H16, respectively, despite flat yoy sales volume, because it had to cut ex-factory prices on its sedans to boost demand. Having more diversified product portfolios has helped JV brands to smooth out profit volatilities in certain models, while more cost-effective component sourcing has allowed them to cut sedan prices without severe margin sacrifice. Sino-foreign JVs' revenue and net profit growth largely tracked their sales volume growth in 1H16. Chinese indigenous brands have benefitted more from the rising popularity of SUVs, especially due to their dominance in the low-end segment. There were signs of turnaround in the proprietary brand operations of leading state-owned automakers, including SAIC Group, BAIC Motor and GAC Motor. They narrowed their losses or even posted profits in 1H16, thanks to strong sales of a few SUV models, such as GAC's Trumpchi GS4 and SAIC Group's Roewe RX5. BAIC Motor's proprietary passenger-vehicle operation, for example, turned around from deep gross profit losses in 1H15 to achieve 2.3% gross profit margin in 1H16, while its volume contribution from SUVs expanded to 48% from 7% during the same period. However, many Chinese indigenous brands have high product and model concentration risk. This makes them susceptible to product failure risk and margin erosion when the SUV market starts to slow down and competition intensifies. For example, the Havel H6/H6 Coupe accounted for 60% of the sales volume of Great Wall Motors, the largest Chinese SUV manufacturer, in 1H16, compared with 50% in 2015. Contact: Jing Yang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3017 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 3401, 34/F, Shanghai Tower, No.479, Lujiazuihuan Road, Shanghai, 200120 Roy Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9979 Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.