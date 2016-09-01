Fitch Rates JSC Silknet 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Silknet a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook for the Long-Term Rating is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Silknet is the incumbent fixed-line telecoms operator in Georgia, holding sustainably strong market positions of above 40% in both fixed-voice and broadband services. Faced with falling voice revenue, it has long-term growth prospects from broadband, and generates stable cash flow from a growing subscriber base. The lack of significant mobile operations is a strategic weakness as is its small absolute scale - Silknet services less than 375,000 fixed lines and it generated GEL55m (approximately USD24m) EBITDA in 2015. Silknet's liquidity is weak as the company relies on uncommitted facilities from its relationship bank to regularly re-finance its amortising debt, so far without disruption. Refinancing risk is mitigated by moderate leverage - we project it to remain at or below 2x FFO adjusted net leverage (1.6x at end-2015). However, the company is facing high FX risks with over 90% of its debt being USD-denominated while its revenue and cash flow are predominantly in the local currency. The company's corporate governance has been weak, but recent changes suggest that it is on track to improve. Strong Incumbent Positions Outside Tbilisi Silknet benefits from its strong position of the incumbent fixed-line telecoms provider across most of the territory of Georgia, with the notable exception of capital Tbilisi and some other large cities. The company was relatively late to realise the potential of broadband services. Competitors have taken a significant broadband market share as they rolled out their own infrastructure and have been able to cherry pick the most commercially attractive locations, typically in large cities. We expect Silknet to defend its market position. Its advantage of being able to offer almost nationwide ADSL coverage across its existing fixed-line franchise will be supported by significant investments into new fibre infrastructure. Competition is typically less intense outside large cities, and the lower speed ADSL-based service remains competitive in those areas. Although from a late start, the company's large fixed-line franchise and extensive copper infrastructure has allowed it to rapidly develop its broadband subscriber base and become the largest broadband operator in Georgia. In June 2016 the company controlled 45% of fixed lines and a larger 61% share of fixed voice revenues in the country; its subscriber and revenue broadband market shares were equal to 40% and 41% respectively. Revenue Growth Challenges We expect Silknet revenues to remain on a sluggish growth path, with growth rates in the low-to-mid single digit percentage range. The traditional fixed-line voice segment is in a structural decline, which is likely to continue. This segment accounted for 20% of Silknet's 2015 revenue, and its double-digit contraction significantly weighs on the total. Fixed-to-mobile substitution is likely to continue unabated, as customers are typically facing better pricing options on mobile-to-mobile calls. Broadband and pay-TV services remain key growth drivers. However, their contribution is likely to offset voice decline and keep revenue growth slightly positive. Subscriber broadband growth has significantly slowed in Georgia since 2014. Potential revenue growth from upselling bundled services and market share gains is likely to be limited, due to continued competition and relatively limited consumer purchasing power outside the large cities. Revenue growth in the Georgian telecoms market has slowed to single digit percentages and, we believe, acceleration from the current levels is unlikely. Still expanding segments of broadband and pay-TV grew by only 2.7% yoy and 8.1% yoy respectively in revenue terms in 2Q16, compared with 18.0% yoy and 21.3% yoy growth respectively in 2Q15, based on regulator GNCC data. Slower organic growth may lead to intensifying price competition, as smaller players tend to become more disruptive if unable to achieve meaningful expansion of their subscriber base. Low GDP Per Capita is Growth Constraint Relatively low GDP per capita of USD3,249 (at market exchange rates in 2015) in Georgia is likely to constrain both revenue growth and efforts to increase an average telecom bill through offering premium quality services at a higher price. The current moderate broadband subscriber penetration level of close to 50% of households in Georgia suggests some longer-term subscriber growth potential. However, year-on-year subscriber growth had already slowed to 6% at end-1H16, with revenue growth lagging due to price competition. Key urban areas have already been covered, while less populated areas have lower affluence than the national average. Fibre Improves Competitiveness, With Execution Risks The company's strategy of rapid fibre development will improve its competitive position. We believe the company's plans to achieve ARPU growth from the existing customer base may be more challenging. Silknet plans to continue to make significant fibre investments, which would allow it to achieve network quality parity with its key broadband competitors that typically operate proprietary fibre networks. While Silknet's ability to offer ADSL service on its legacy copper network gave it an advantage of quick subscriber coverage, fibre peers can offer higher speed, better quality broadband connection. Improving network quality will come at a price. There is a risk that investments may not be quickly recouped from higher, incremental revenue. The management expects that the current ADSL customer base is likely to migrate to a better quality fibre service, and that customers are more likely to pay more for higher connection speeds, while increasingly taking up pay-TV that would further increase ARPUs. We believe some positive traction is likely; however, the mass market is extremely price sensitive in Georgia, while competition remains intense. Small Scale Limits Efficiency Gains, Funding Options The company's small absolute scale will likely be a drag on the company's efforts to improve profitability. It will also be a limiting factor for its funding options. A small operational size of less than 375,000 fixed-lines may hamper its ability to achieve economies of scale on par with larger peers. Also, Silknet's small scale may hamper access to international financial markets. Lack of Mobile is a Strategic Disadvantage Silknet does not have any significant mobile operations, which we view as a strategic disadvantage. The company is potentially facing quad-play competition from Megticom, Georgia's largest mobile operator, which recently acquired Caucasus Online, the second largest broadband operator and Silknet's key rival. Silknet has a portfolio of mobile frequencies including for LTE services; however, organic mobile development would entail significant execution risks and will likely weigh on the company's financial results and leverage. The Georgian mobile market is highly competitive, with third entrant Vimpelcom still struggling to stabilise its EBITDA margin at above 20% in spite of controlling almost 25% of the subscriber base - which does not leave many opportunities for a new potential entrant. Silknet's acquisition of one of the existing mobile operators would be treated as an event risk. Cost Optimisation Contributes to Gradual Margin Improvement Silknet is going to remain focused on cost optimisation leading to gradual profitability improvement. The company spun off certain non-core service operations, including network repair and subscriber installations, into ServiceNet LLC (ServiceNet) in 2015. It concurrently entered into a long-term contract with this entity aiming to achieve a 5% cost saving on these services. The spin-off will likely result in higher reported EBITDA and capex as some costs that had previously been treated as operating may now be capitalised, but this should only have a minor impact on free cash flow. Evolving Corporate Governance Silknet is a subsidiary of Silk Road Group, a diversified group of companies with assets in transportation, trading, real estate, retail and banking sectors of Georgia. The group is ultimately majority controlled by Mr. Ramishvili, a Georgian national, along with two other individuals through a number of holding companies. Silknet's corporate governance situation is evolving as the company is putting in place certain formal procedures with an aim to increase transparency and introduce some checks on shareholders' access to the company's cash flows. Silknet has a history of upstreaming cash to shareholders through large loans that were later set off against equity. It also effectively guaranteed debt of its sister companies. The company expects these practices to be stopped. Silknet made amendments to its charter of incorporation in July 2016 that imposed certain restrictions on dividend distributions and related-party transactions. Although shareholders retain a liberty to reverse most of these changes, we view these amendments as positive. The board practices are somewhat informal, with no representation of independent directors. Moderate Leverage, Improving Cash Flow Generation Silknet's leverage was moderate at 1.6x FFO adjusted net leverage and 1.7x ND/EBITDA at end-2015. We expect leverage to remain at or below 2x on an FFO adjusted basis in the medium-to-long term. 2015 funds from operations were boosted by significant one-off IRU proceeds that are likely to decline, we therefore project that FFO adjusted net leverage would somewhat rise in 2016 but does not exceed 2x. The company's leverage may come under pressure from an ambitious investment programme unless accompanied by significant EBITDA growth on the back of wider fibre take-up and improved market share. We project Silknet's pre-dividend cash flow to start gradually increasing, helped by an ongoing focus on improving cost efficiency, modest revenue growth and lower corporate profit tax in Georgia. We expect that the company's capex will not exceed 25% of revenue on average across 2016-2019. High FX Risks Silknet's leverage is sensitive to FX volatility, as its revenues are predominantly in the domestic currency while most of its debt and a significant share of operating expenses are in foreign currency, mainly USD. The company is making efforts to increase the share of GEL debt but it remains to be seen how much success it can achieve, as local currency debt is typically more expensive and shorter-dated. In addition to equipment spare parts that are almost entirely imported, most of its content and international interconnect costs, including for internet traffic, are foreign currency denominated. We estimate that proportion of Silknet's operating expenses in foreign currency is higher than most of its international peers. Stretched Liquidity Silknet does not have sufficient liquidity to repay its amortising debt of slightly above GEL15m per annum. The company heavily relies on Bank of Georgia (BB-/Stable), by far the largest creditor and key relationship bank, for refinancing. Although Silknet had a GEL217m credit line with this bank at end-2015, this facility is uncommitted. High refinancing risk is partly mitigated by Silknet's moderate leverage. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Silknet include: - a significant reduction in cash flow from IRU, leading to weaker 2016 funds from operations compared to 2015; - low-to-mid single digit percentage organic revenue growth 2016-2019; - low corporate profit tax on the back of tax reforms in Georgia; - a sharp one-off improvement in the reported 2016 EBITDA margin, driven by a spin-off of ServiceNet in 2015; and - capex at approximately 25% of revenues on average across 2016-2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -a significant decrease in the amount of foreign currency debt and stronger liquidity, combined with a stable operating environment and improved FCF generation, alongside a track record of improved corporate governance. These improvements may not be realistically achieved in the next few years. Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - increased leverage to sustainably above 2.5x FFO adjusted net leverage without a clear path for deleveraging. This may be a result of continuing aggressive capex or shareholder remuneration, coupled with the impact of FX volatility; and - a rise in corporate governance risks due to, inter alia, related-party transactions or upstreaming loans to shareholders. Contact: Principal Analyst Slava Bunkov Director +7 495 956 9931 Supervisory Analyst Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011116 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.