Fitch Affirms Saudi Arabia at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Arabia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with Negative Outlooks. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Long-Term IDRs of 'AA-' reflects the following key rating drivers: The government's balance sheet remains an important support for the ratings although it has continued to weaken as a result of lower international oil prices. During the first seven months of 2016, overall government deposits at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) have declined SAR92bn to SAR1,070bn or around 46% of GDP. Government bonds held by commercial banks increased SAR81bn as a result of increased debt issuance. The government also took on an international syndicated loan of USD10bn in May and is expected to issue its debut Eurobond later in 2016. As a result, general government debt is likely to rise to 14.7% of GDP by end-2016, from just 1.6% in 2014 but still well below the 'AA'-category median of 38.7%. We expect the balance sheet to weaken further as the general government deficit, while shrinking from the peak of 13.8% of GDP in 2015, is forecast to remain high in 2016 and 2017, at 11.2% and 6.8% respectively, before falling to 2.4% in 2018. The improvement of the deficit will primarily be the result of rising oil prices, but the government's National Transformation Programme (NTP), presented in June, will also have an important impact. The NTP contains ambitious fiscal targets, including an increase in non-oil government revenues to SAR530bn in 2020 (an increase by 15% - 20% of non-oil GDP) from SAR163bn in 2015, a reduction in public payroll expenditure, a decrease in annual water and energy subsidies by SAR200bn by 2020 and a reduction in expenditure on public sector salaries and wages to SAR456bn from SAR480bn. An objective is to contain public debt to below 30% of GDP by 2020. The economic impact of such a fiscal tightening would be so severe that in Fitch's view the fiscal objectives will probably have to be scaled down. In addition, the broad range of other social and economic objectives and the complexity of implementation may overwhelm the administrative capacity of the government. However, the government has already re-prioritised investment spending, cancelling some projects, and raised visa fees. It will raise 'vice taxes' on energy drinks, soda drinks and tobacco and is committed to introducing a value-added tax at a rate of 5% by 2018. The NTP includes the goal of substantial privatisation, although the time line and details are still highly uncertain. The Chairman of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs, Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, indicated that up to 5% of Saudi Aramco would be sold in an IPO. While this could raise some USD100bn, obstacles in terms of transparency, depth of local markets and reservations about governance remain large, so that privatisation receipts are not included in our forecasts although they could help contain the rise in public debt. Lower oil prices caused a sharp deterioration of the current account balance, to a deficit 8.3% of GDP and the deficit will remain broadly unchanged in 2016 but then should narrow to 5.8% in 2017 and 0.7% in 2018 on the back of higher oil prices and weakening import demand. Sovereign net foreign assets will decline to 74.5% of GDP in 2018 from a peak of 113% in 2015. Fiscal consolidation is likely to be the driver behind the expected slowdown in GDP growth to 0.9% in 2016, from 3.5% in 2015, with only a modest recovery to 1.1% in 2017 and 1.6% in 2018. GDP growth is supported by a continued expansion in oil production, reaching a record high of 10.7m b/d in July, but non-oil GDP will contract as a result of fiscal consolidation measures, particularly as government investment in infrastructure has been scaled back. The scaling down of infrastructure spending, combined with payment delays, has hit the construction sector hard, and the government may decide to bail out some of the large contractors. The government hopes that bringing in private-sector participation in infrastructure development will help to provide some support but this is unlikely to be sufficient and will take time. With a Fitch banking system indicator at 'a', weaker only than Australia, Canada and Singapore and unusually strong for emerging markets, banks have proved resilient despite the weakening macroeconomic environment. Domestic liquidity has tightened as deposits in the banking sector have declined while credit to the private sector, while decelerating, is still growing and claims on the public sector are growing rapidly from a low level. As a result, the loan-to-deposit ratio has reached 91% in July, slightly above the regulatory ceiling of 90% and the highest level on record. The slowdown in private sector lending will lead to deterioration in asset quality, but non-performing loans as a share of total gross loans, at 1.2% in July, are still close to the record low, and the capital adequacy ratio, at 18% in July, is high suggesting sufficient buffer against a rise in non-performing loans. Given its exposed position in a volatile region, geopolitical risks are high relative to 'AA' category peers. Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran persist and Saudi Arabia, together with its coalition partners, is fighting a war against Houthi rebels in Yemen, with no clear prospect of an end to the fighting. There are also sporadic terrorist attacks. Given the high share of young people in the population, the labour force is growing rapidly and the economy will struggle to absorb this growth. This, and the fiscal consolidation measures, may lead to rising disaffection, but widespread domestic unrest is unlikely. While the line of succession has been clearly defined, tensions within the royal family could still be a cause for instability. While income per capita measures are high, other structural indicators, such the World Bank indicators for governance and the business climate are both well below the medians for both 'AA' and 'A' rated peers. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns a score equivalent to a rating of 'A' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Public finances: +1 notch, to reflect the large government deposits held with SAMA - External finances: +1 notch, to reflect the large size of sovereign net foreign assets, largely held as international reserves and the strong net external creditor position Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors, individually or collectively, could trigger a downgrade: - Continued erosion of fiscal or external positions. - A slower-than-expected narrowing in the fiscal deficit, for example as a result of a failure to implement fiscal reforms or due to a renewed fall in oil prices. - Spillover from regional conflicts or a domestic political shock that threatens stability or affects key economic activities. As the Outlook is Negative, Fitch does not anticipate developments with a high likelihood of triggering an upgrade. 