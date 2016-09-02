Fitch Affirms Bangkok Commercial Asset Management at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating on Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public Company Limited (BAM) at 'AA-(tha)', with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS BAM's ratings are driven by sovereign support considerations. BAM is wholly owned by the Financial Institutions Development Fund, which is a unit of Thailand's central bank, the Bank of Thailand (BOT). BAM was established in 1998 to manage distressed-assets arising from a financial crisis. BAM has been consistently profitable and plays an important role in the Thai financial system as the country's largest distressed-asset manager. State support is evident through regulatory advantages; for example, commercial banks lending to BAM can count those loans as liquid assets. The Negative Outlook reflects the BOT's ongoing plans to partially privatise BAM through a stock-exchange listing. While details on the share sale are not yet finalised and the timeline remains unclear, the plans suggest that the state does not view BAM as a long-term core holding. It is also uncertain whether BAM's regulatory advantages will remain after privatisation. RATING SENSITIVITIES A reversal of plans to partially privatise BAM and signs of a long-term commitment by the state to maintain BAM's shareholdings and regulatory advantages would lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable and a possible re-assessment of BAM's National Long-Term Rating. Changes in BAM's shareholding structure would be likely to negatively affect its ratings. A reduction in the state shareholding to below 50% and a removal of BAM's regulatory advantages would be likely to result in a multiple-notch downgrade. The final rating would also depend on BAM's leverage and overall financial profile. The rating actions are as follows: Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public Company Limited National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Negative National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'AA-(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.