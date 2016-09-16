Fitch: LRGs' and Non-Financial PSEs' Share of TNCTs Small

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Titres Negociables a Court Terme (French Commercial Paper) here PARIS, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that non-financial public sector entities (PSEs) and regional governments (LRGs) account for a small share of titres negociable a court terme (TNCT), a combination of formerly certificats de depot (CD) and billets de tresorerie (BT). At end-June 2016 they represented 4.9% and 0.7%, respectively, of the outstanding short-term TNCT issuance. TNCTs are mostly issued by financial entities, including some financial PSEs and corporates. The non-financial PSE short-term issuance market is highly concentrated, with Agence Centrale des Organismes de Securite Sociale (BT and euro commercial paper programmes: F1+), representing 89.3% of issuance at end-2015. Together with Unedic (AA/Stable/F1+) and Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (AA/Stable/F1+), they accounted for 98.7% of total issuance at the same date. The report also shows an increased usage by LRGs of TNCTs and former BTs. LRGs issued EUR13bn in 2015, up 34.1% on 2014 (EUR9.7bn). Excluding three recently merged regions, especially Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardy (A+/Negative/F1), which did not issue in the months following the merger,, 1H16 metrics show a 34% yoy increase in LRG's short-term notes. Access to the TNCT market enables LRGs to diversify their funding sources and reduce their funding costs. However, TNCTs should not entirely replace other sources of short-term funding as they require sufficient back-up by available short-term funding. The report, 'Titres Negociables a Court Terme (French commercial paper); A Short-Term Funding Instrument for the Public Sector' is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above Contacts: Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Pierre Charpentier Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 45 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.