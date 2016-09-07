Fitch Rates People's Leasing's Senior Debt 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned People's Leasing & Finance PLC's (PLC, AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior debenture issue of up to LKR8bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'. The debentures, which will have tenors of three, four and five years and carry fixed coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. PLC expects to use the proceeds for working capital purposes and to reduce maturity mismatches. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed debenture is rated in line with PLC's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)', as the issue is expected to rank equally with claims of the company's other senior unsecured creditors. PLC's Issuer Default Rating and National Long-Term Rating reflect Fitch's view that PLC's parent, the state-owned and systemically important People's Bank (Sri Lanka) (AA+(lka)/Stable) would provide extraordinary support to PLC, if required. People's Bank's propensity to support PLC stems from its 75%-shareholding in PLC, common brand and PLC's position as the bank's "strategic subsidiary". PLC accounted for 29.6% of People's Bank's consolidated post-tax profits and 9.9% of total assets at end-March 2016. PLC has 110 window offices within People's Bank branches in addition to its own branches. The parent's ability to provide support to PLC is, however, limited, as reflected in Sri Lanka's rating of B+. The National Long-Term Rating of People's Bank reflects Fitch's expectation of extraordinary support from the sovereign. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with PLC's National Long-Term Rating. A full list of PLC's ratings follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook Negative Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook Negative National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating for senior unsecured debt at 'AA-(lka)' Proposed senior debentures assigned at 'AA-(lka)(EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 July 2016 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. People's Bank has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.