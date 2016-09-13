Fitch: Low Interest Rates Put Pressure on German Life Insurance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Life Insurance Dashboard - Autumn 2016 here FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that low investment yields are the biggest challenge for the German life insurance sector, given the prevalence of investment guarantees and large asset-liability duration mismatches. However, the rating Outlook is Stable, as we believe that the insurers we rate can absorb the pressure, given their strong capital positions and their diverse business mixes, including significant earnings from sources that are not rate-sensitive. At end-1Q16 German life insurers had an average Solvency II ratio of 209%, down sharply from 283% at end-2015, driven mainly by lower interest rates. The regulator said that 53 out of 84 reporting German life companies used Solvency II transitional measures and that 26 of these would otherwise not have met the requirements. Solvency II is challenging for some insurers, with potentially negative surprises when they report results, particularly when disclosing metrics excluding transitional benefits, as will be required in 2017. However, Fitch expects rated German life companies to meet policyholders' guarantees. Fitch has simulated run-off scenarios with different assumptions that show they could meet their guarantees for a prolonged period, even if interest rates stay low. Nevertheless, there would be severe pressure on profitability, potentially threatening ratings. The 'German Life Insurance Dashboard - Autumn 2016' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50 60311 Frankfurt Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.