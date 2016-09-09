Fitch Assigns AXA S.A.'s USD850m Undated Subordinated Notes 'BBB' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA S.A.'s USD850m undated subordinated notes a 'BBB' rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated three notches below AXA's 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), two for a recovery assumption of "Poor" and one for moderate non-performance risk. The notes are issued by AXA under a EUR15bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme. The proceeds are being used to pre-refinance part of AXA's outstanding debt. According to the terms and conditions, the notes are expected to qualify for Tier 2 capital recognition under Solvency II. The notes receive 100% equity credit in Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model. The notes are treated as 100% debt in Fitch's financial debt leverage calculation. Fitch views the issue as neutral for AXA's financial debt leverage, fixed-charge coverage and capital adequacy metrics, as the new notes are issued for refinancing purposes. The issue will lengthen the maturity profile of the group's financial debt. Moreover, in Fitch's view, the issue further underlines AXA's financial flexibility, by alleviating refinancing pressure in the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may affect AXA's Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms AXA Entities' IFS at 'AA-'; Outlooks Stable' dated 28 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch rates AXA as follows: -Insurer Financial Strength Rating of core insurance entities: 'AA-'; Outlook Stable -IDR of AXA S.A.: 'A'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768 076 118 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 June 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.