Fitch Assigns Paragon's Tier 2 Notes 'BB+' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Paragon Group of Companies PLC's (Paragon; BBB-/Stable) GBP150m 7.25% fixed rate reset callable subordinated tier 2 notes due 2026 a final rating of 'BB+'. The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned to the notes on 24 August 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated one notch below Paragon's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', reflecting their higher loss severity due to below-average recovery prospects for the subordinated obligations in case of a winding-up event of Paragon. Fitch has applied one notch, rather than two, for loss severity, because the notes do not include a full write-down provision and a partial, and not solely full, write-down of the notes is, in our view, possible. Fitch has not applied any notches for incremental non-performance risk because non-payment of either principal or interest is defined as an event of default of Paragon and there is no coupon flexibility in a going concern scenario. Paragon is rated under Fitch's "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria". As the consolidated group is subject to Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) capital supervision, the notes themselves have been rated in accordance with Fitch's "Global Bank Rating Criteria", as required by the Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria in respect of subordinated instruments issued by prudentially regulated non-bank financial institutions. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is primarily sensitive to a change in the Long-Term IDR of Paragon. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching due to a revision in Fitch's assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Paragon's Long-Term IDR, or in its assessment of loss severity in case of non-performance. For more details on Paragon's ratings and credit profile, see the rating action commentary, "Fitch Affirms Paragon at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable", dated 5 May 2016 on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst David Pierce Director +44 20 3530 1014 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Silvana Gandolfo Analyst +44 20 3530 1301 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Date of relevant rating committee: 24 August 2016. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.