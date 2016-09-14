Fitch Assigns Final 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch's MTN Programme

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned China Everbright Bank (CEB, BBB/Stable) Hong Kong Branch's US dollar medium-term note (MTN) programme a final rating of 'BBB'. Fitch also assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to the USD500m 2% notes due 2019 issued under the programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support CEB Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The final ratings are in line with the expected rating assigned on 7 September 2016 and follow the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Hong Kong branch is part of the legal entity, CEB. Therefore, the notes to be issued under the MTN programme ultimately represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of CEB, and are rated in line with CEB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). CEB's IDR was affirmed on 4 August 2016 and is underpinned by the agency's expectations of a high probability of support from the Chinese government in the event of stress. Fitch reserves the right to not rate certain instruments issued under the programme, such as credit-linked notes. CEB Hong Kong Branch was established in 2013 and is a fully licensed bank in Hong Kong. It is the first and largest overseas branch of CEB and its operations and business are highly integrated with CEB. CEB also provides credit facilities to the Hong Kong Branch to support its liquidity needs. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to the ratings of the programme and the notes will be correlated directly with changes in CEB's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of the Chinese government to support CEB in a full and timely manner. Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Associate Director +886 2 8175 7614 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Date of the Relevant Committee: 1 September 2016 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.