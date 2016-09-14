Fitch Affirms Weichai Power at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chinese diesel engine manufacturer Weichai Power Co., Ltd.'s (Weichai) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating on the US dollar notes issued by its wholly owned subsidiary Weichai International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited has also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The affirmation follows Weichai's ability to maintain its strong financial profile even as the market for its core diesel engines underwent a downturn in 2015. We expect Weichai to sustain its market leadership as the industry stages a mild recovery in 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS Mild Recovery in 1H16: Sales of heavy duty trucks (HDT) declined by 26% in 2015. Consequently, Weichai's revenue from its core engine segment declined by 39% and segment operating margin narrowed to 8.7% in 2015, from 14.0% in 2014. The HDT market recovered slightly in 1H16, with Weichai's core engine segment sales rising 22.7% yoy and segment operating margin improving to 11.0%. Innovation Helps Market-Share Gain: We do not expect the demand for HDTs to return to its previous peak achieved in 2010 over the medium term. However, Weichai has shown some resilience by focusing on new product and new market development, for instance its 12-13 litre large diesel engines and product application of HDT in the logistics industry. This has helped the company raise its share of the domestic HDT engine market to 24.6% in 1H16 from 21.4% in 2015. Diversification Benefit from KION: Weichai's credit profile benefits from the 40.23% ownership of German forklift manufacturer, KION Group. The company consolidates KION's financials in its statements but we deconsolidate KION in our analysis as Weichai has no direct access to KION's cash. However, we recognise the diversification benefit from KION, because its forklift business in Europe has very low correlation to Weichai's core HDT engine business in China. For instance, while Weichai's domestic sales contracted in 2015, KION's revenue rose 9.0%. Strong Financial Profile: Weichai - after deconsolidating KION - was able to maintain a neutral cash flow position in a tough year 2015, which Fitch considers to be strong evidence of Weichai's business stability and cash generation capability. We view the company's financial policy as conservative as it has consistently maintained a net cash position through multiple industry cycles. It also enjoys strong access to external financing channels, including onshore and offshore banks and capital markets. Leader in Key Markets: Weichai remains the largest manufacturer of HDT engines in China and of forklifts in Europe. These segments are the core profit pools for the company. Weichai is also the largest supplier of HDT transmissions, axles and wheel loader engines in China based on sales volume. Weichai spends 3%-5% of its revenue on R&D each year. Its technology know-how, strong distribution network, service network and deep market understanding create moderate to high entry barriers for new entrants. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Weichai Power include: - Revenue to grow by 11%, 16% and 7% in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively - Operating margin of 5%-6% a year in the next three years - Total capex of less than CNY15bn for the next three years RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the medium term unless there is material change of business profile with improving scale, profitability and stability. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Engine and forklift businesses lose competitiveness on a sustained basis - Free cash flow (excluding KION) turns negative on a sustained basis - Failure to maintain net cash position (excluding KION) on a sustained basis - Failure to maintain control over KION Group - FFO-adjusted net leverage (including KION) sustained above 2x (2015: 0.2x) 