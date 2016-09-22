Fitch: Parkson's Sale of Loss-Making Beijing Store Cuts Leverage

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says China-based department-store operator Parkson Retail Group Limited's (B/Negative) proposed disposal of a store in Beijing ought to reduce the company's leverage, even as its ratings remain constrained by the weak profitability and continued sales decline of its core operations. Parkson announced on 14 September that it expects to generate CNY2.3bn in gross proceeds (CNY1.9bn in net proceeds) from the proposed disposal of: i) a subsidiary that owns, amongst other things, the building that houses Beijing Sun Palace Parkson, a store that has been unprofitable since it started operations in 2010, and ii) a shareholders loan owed by the subsidiary it plans to sell. Fitch estimates Parkson may swing to a small net cash position after the transaction is completed. After adjusting for operating leases, customer prepayments and 85% of trade payables, Fitch expects payables adjusted FFO net leverage to fall to below 6x by the end of 2016, compared with our previous forecast of 6.9x. Still, the disposal does not create upward rating pressure, as it does not address Parkson's core issue of declining sales and profitability. Parkson had reported a 9.7% decline in same-store-sales and a 12% decline in gross sales proceeds in 1H16, and reported a small operating loss. We may take negative rating action if its FFO fixed-charge coverage were to stay less than 1.2x, payables-adjusted FFO net leverage remained above 7x, and its same-store-sales and margins were to keep deteriorating. We may take positive rating action if Parkson could at least halt the decline in same-store sales or stabilise them. Contact: Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.