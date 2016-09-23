Fitch Affirms Johannesburg Long-term Local Currency 'BBB' IDR; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Johannesburg's (CoJ) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook on the IDR and the National Long-Term Rating is Stable. The senior unsecured ratings are affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn the ratings. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of sovereign (including by CRA definition regional or local authorities of a state) reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. The next review of CoJ's ratings was scheduled on 02 December 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations of CoJ's low debt over the medium term, robust budgetary performance by international standards, conservative financial management aimed at maintaining high levels of liquidity and potential national support in light of its important status as the largest city in South Africa (BBB-/BBB/Stable). The ratings also take into account potential pressure on revenue generation stemming from a slowing economy amid structural features of high unemployment and rapid demographic growth. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of CoJ for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for CoJ. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 216 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 879087 293 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Evaluating Third-Party Partial Credit Guarantees (pub. 11 Jul 2016) here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1012114 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.