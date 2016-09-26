Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust's Class A2-R Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust's class A2-R mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by Bank of Western Australia, now part of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AA-/Stable). The ratings are as follows: AUD95.8m Class A2-R notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust. The class A2-R notes will be issued to refinance the soft-bullet class A2 notes on 19 October 2016. The class A2 notes will be repaid in full from the proposed issuance of the class A2-R notes and the balance of the GIC account. The GIC account balance is AUD4.2m. The class A2 notes were originally issued in November 2011 as part of an AUD500m RMBS issue by Bank of Western Australia. The notes' refinance was contemplated in the original issuance. The transaction continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations at origination and has paid down from AUD500m to approximately AUD111.8m since issuance. Ratings for the remaining rated notes are unchanged and were affirmed on 26 May 2016 as follows (note balances are as at March 2016): AUD8.1m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0014395): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAAsf(EXP)' rating assigned to the class A2-R notes is supported by the credit enhancement provided by the subordinate class AB, and B notes; the liquidity facility, which is equivalent to 1.6% of the outstanding note balance; and Bank of Western Australia's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities. EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES The class A-2R notes are independent of lenders' mortgage insurance. Unexpected decreases in residential property value, increases in the frequency of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base-case, which could in turn result in negative rating action on the notes. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS A description of the transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) is available by accessing the appendix under "Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a comparison of these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class, as detailed in the Special Report, Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions, dated 26 March 2015. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch reviewed a third-party assessment on the asset portfolio information prior to the transaction closing and concluded there were no findings affecting its rating analysis. Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of Bank of Western Australia's origination files as part of its on-going monitoring and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates it is adequately reliable. Fitch's initial rating drivers and rating sensitivities analysis are discussed in the new issue report, Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust, available at www.fitchratings.com SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: -Loan-by-loan data provided by Commonwealth Bank of Australia as at 30 August 2016 -Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons, the issuer's counsel. The issuer has informed Fitch that all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Contacts: Primary Analyst Courtney Miller Associate Director Secondary Analyst Brenden Asplin Associate Director Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director 