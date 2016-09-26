Fitch: Saudi Bank LCRs Comfortable Despite Deposit Outflows

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Large Saudi Arabian banks continue to report liquidity coverage ratios (LCRs) above 100% despite a 30% outflow of government-related deposits from the sector since oil prices declined sharply in November 2014, says Fitch Ratings. The banks' ability to withstand such a shock demonstrates that their liquidity positions, at least in the short term, are resilient. LCRs measure a bank's stock of qualifying liquid assets over its short-term potential liquidity needs over a 30-day horizon. The pace of withdrawals, already slowing, will likely ease further as government debt issuance rises. However, we believe the Saudi government will continue to withdraw deposits from the banking sector to shore up its finances. Nevertheless, one-off measures can help release government-related deposits back into the banking sector to stabilise liquidity given the authorities' supportive nature. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) released SAR20bn (USD5.3bn) of government-related deposits into the banking sector yesterday, according to media reports. One of SAMA's functions is to 'deal with the banking affairs of the government' and, as such, it holds substantial government funds. Government-related deposits are an important source of funding for the sector and feature prominently among the banks' largest depositors, exposing the banks to concentration risks. Saudi banks rely heavily on deposits for funding, with customer deposits representing 93% of total non-equity funding in the sector at end-2015. Two-thirds of deposits are non-remunerated, meaning that banks fund themselves very cheaply. This is especially true for banks with particularly strong franchises - such as retail leader Al Rajhi Bank and National Commercial Bank (NCB) where non-remunerated deposits represent, respectively, 99% and 82% of total deposits. The cost of interbank deposits, meanwhile, has risen sharply given tighter liquidity in the sector. <iframe src="//e.infogr.am/ecc15c78-d174-4bf0-ae90-1825bab9242a?src=embe d" title="Saudi banks' LCRs" width="550" height="937" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"> LCRs for major Saudi banks, with the exception of NCB, fell sharply in the year to end-June 2016, albeit from very high levels. Median LCRs reported by the eight largest banks were down by 60% over the year to end-June 2016, reflecting a sharp contraction in liquid assets triggered by deposit withdrawals. Sharp fluctuations in the ratios highlight concentration risks in the banks' funding profiles. On average, the top 20 deposits account for 30% of total deposits. In some cases, their share is far higher. Saudi banks will continue to adopt careful liquidity management strategies in order to protect their LCRs from falling below current levels, while making sure the mix of liquid assets helps minimise fluctuations and optimises returns. The drop in the banks' LCRs has been partially offset by banks reallocating government bonds into higher-yielding interbank placements maturing within 30 days as 100% of the value of these can be used to offset outflows under the LCR calculations. The local regulator, SAMA, adopts a tough stance. According to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, SAMA does not allow banks already meeting the 100% requirement to fall below this ratio under normal circumstances even though the minimum LCR requirement is 70% for 2016, rising to 100% by 2019. The overall liquidity position of the large banks is becoming increasingly stretched, but they are managing this well. Nevertheless, we took negative rating action on the standalone Viability Ratings of Riyad Bank and Arab National Bank last week, reflecting their weakened financial metrics and, in particular, deteriorated funding and liquidity ratios. Saudi Arabian banks began reporting LCRs in 2015, and the Basel Committee considers implementation in the country to be "largely compliant" with its guidelines. The operating environment for Saudi banks is challenging, and the Outlook on the sovereign's 'AA-' rating is Negative. Contact: Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director Financial Institutions +971 4424 1202 Fitch Dubai Al Thuraya Tower 1 Office 1805 & 1806 Dubai Andrew Parkinson Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1420 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Janine Dow Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.