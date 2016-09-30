Fitch Downgrades UK's Elli Investments to 'CC'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Elli Investments Ltd.'s (Elli) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. Elli is a leading UK-based care home provider trading under the following names: Four Seasons Health Care, The Huntercombe Group and brighterkind. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The downgrade reflects uncertainty over the sustainability of Elli's capital structure in light of structural deterioration in the business's profitability and cash flow performance, despite an improving operating performance so far in 2016. As a result, Elli is required to supplement internal cash generation with non-core asset disposals to support liquidity, offering limited visibility on liquidity beyond December 2016 as the company approaches refinancing from 2017. Elli's parent company has entered into negotiations with its lenders with the aim of establishing a sustainable capital structure, which also drives today's downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS Operational Challenges, Stabilising Performance Elli's business model is challenged by constraints affecting profitability and cash flow generation. This is due to pressures on its cost base associated with an increase in the national living wage and shortage of nurses in the UK, leading to a reliance on agency workers. While in addition to the significant increase in funded nursing care, the 'social care' levy introduced by the UK treasury to increase funding for care has been adopted by the majority of local authorities and has led to a moderate increase in fee rates during 2016, all these measures have so far been insufficient to fully restore profitability. Against this backdrop, Elli has increased its focus on a clear segmentation of its care homes across the three brands, disposed of under-performing assets, increased the focus on the quality of care, as well as actively managing staffing and costs. As a result, the group's embargo rate is currently the lowest since 2014 and reliance on agency workers has been managed down, while occupancy rates have been steadily increasing. Unsustainable Capital Structure We believe that the decline in Elli's profitability is structural, leading also to impaired operational cash flow, and in turn an unsustainable capital structure based on current debt levels. We estimate Elli's EBITDAR margin at 14% in 2016, compared with 20% in 2013. As a result, Fitch calculates funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain at just below 10x for 2016, and FFO fixed charge cover at less than 1.0x. Without cash generation from asset disposals, operational cash generation remains insufficient to cover the annual interest payments of GBP55m, leading to limited liquidity visibility post 2016. Lender Negotiations Key Fitch would expect a restructuring of the group's capital structure, as currently discussed with its lenders, as well as improving liquidity and debt maturity profiles, and debt service coverage as prerequisite for a positive rating action. Recovery Prospects In its recovery analysis, Fitch has adopted the liquidation value approach as the resultant enterprise value is higher than the going concern enterprise value, underpinned by the group's freehold and long-leasehold properties. Fitch believes that a 35% discount on the assets' current market value provided by an independent valuer in April 2016 is deemed fair in a distress scenario. Recovery expectation for the 'CCC+' senior secured loan is still high at 100%, yielding a Recovery Rating of 'RR1'. Recovery expectations on the senior secured notes and the senior unsecured notes have respectively remained unchanged at 85%/'RR2 and 0%/'RR6'. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for 2016 include: -EBITDA of GBP50m -Capex at GBP48m -Disposals of uneconomic care homes for GBP42m -Exceptional cash flows amounting to GBP15m RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating actions include: - Announcement of a default or distressed debt exchange Positive: Positive rating action is contingent on a restructuring of the group's capital structure, leading to improving liquidity and maturity profiles, and debt service coverage ratios. LIQUIDITY Fitch expects Elli to rely on additional liquidity by end-2016 to avoid a liquidity shortfall, with permitted property disposals being the most obvious source. At end-June 2016, the group's cash balance was GBP38m. The group currently has no other available or committed liquidity buffers. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Elli Investments Limited Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'C'/RR6/0% from 'CC'/'RR6'/0% Elli Finance (UK) plc Super senior term loan: downgraded to 'CCC+'/'RR1'/100% from 'B'/'RR1'/100% Senior secured notes: downgraded to 'CCC'/'RR2'/85% from 'B-'/'RR2' /85% Contact: Principal Analyst Victoria Ghannage Associate Director +44 20 3530 1190 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E145GN Committee Chairperson Edward Eyerman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1359 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjusts financial leverage for lease obligation capitalising these with a multiple of 8x. We also consider GBP10m of cash as restricted, absorbed by the group's working capital. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1012459 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001