Fitch Affirms KB Kookmin Card Second International at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SEOUL, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms KB Kookmin Card Second International Ltd. The transaction is a securitisation of credit-card receivables in South Korea originated by KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. (KB Card), which also acts as the servicer for the transaction. The rating action is as follows: USD300m floating-rate notes due February 2019 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that strong underlying asset performance and sufficient credit enhancement support the current rating. Low delinquency of 0.11% at end-August 2016 and a strong monthly payment rate of 69% sustain the transaction's healthy excess spread and resilient transaction performance. The three-month rolling average annualised net yield for the transaction has been stable since the last rating action. The three-month rolling average net yield remains positive at 4%-5% after transaction costs, expenses and note interest. A benign interest rate (Bank of Korea's base-rate: 1.25%) and South Korea's low unemployment rate of 3.6% continue to support the underlying transaction. Fitch expects delinquencies to remain stable over the next 12 months, as the product mix has a smaller portion of high-risk card receivables than the maximum set in the transaction documents. The eligibility criteria Fitch uses to assess the underlying pools and the agency's conservative base-case assumptions show the transaction has sufficient protection for the current rating. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch assessed breakeven loss using the closing base-case assumptions and the product mix rates as at end-August 2016 and compared the breakeven loss against the transaction's credit enhancement level. The monthly payment rate would have to decline to 22%, from 68.7%, before the credit enhancement buffer declines to 0. USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pool and the transaction. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio as part of its ongoing monitoring. As part of its on-going monitoring, Fitch conducted a file review of a small targeted sample of KB Card's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. VARIATIONS FROM CRITERIA Pursuant to the <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/879815 ">Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds, Fitch assumes the US dollar Libor may reduce to -0.65% in a "Down Baseline Level", which means the US dollar leg of the cross-currency swap may be negative. However, Fitch assumes interest paid to the noteholders will be floored at zero. This may negatively affect cash flows in the form of residual foreign-exchange exposure, as the swap documentation does not envisage a non-negative floor. Fitch assesses this risk based on <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/878760 ">Fitch's Foreign Currency Stress Assumptions for Residual Foreign Exchange Exposures in Covered Bonds. The published assumptions do not include the KRW/USD currency pair and the analyst deemed this pair to be classified as a Category 4. This is a variation from the Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: -Monthly Servicing Report provided by KB Card as at September 2016 -Monthly Transaction Administrator Report provided by Citibank Korea Inc (A-/Stable) as at September 2016 The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Keum Hee Oh Director +82 2 3278 8373 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd (Korea Branch) 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4, Youido-Dong Seoul 150-737 Republic of South Korea Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +612 8256 0388 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016) here Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Related Research KB Kookmin Card Second International Ltd. here KB Kookmin Card Second International Ltd. - Appendix here Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions here 