Fitch Affirms Autonomous Community of Valencia at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of Valencia's (Valencia) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The ratings on the region's senior unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged rating floor of 'BBB-' being applied to Spanish autonomous communities, including Valencia. Fitch will closely monitor the ongoing debate regarding liquidity state support from the central government to Spanish regions. KEY RATING DRIVERS Valencia's IDRs are based on Fitch's expectation of state support as captured by the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish autonomous communities. The rating floor was introduced in 2013 and is based on a number of supporting factors that contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the likelihood of default. These include the budgetary stability law and the recent law on controlling commercial debt; the absolute priority of debt servicing by law as per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; and access to state support mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the Financial Facility Fund (FFF). Central Government Support In Fitch's view, access to the FLA will continue to ensure in 2016 and 2017 timely debt servicing for Valencia. Of the regional government's EUR37.7bn outstanding direct debt at end-2015 77% was funded through the state support mechanisms, illustrating strong support from the central government. The central government ratified its financial support on 23 December 2014, introducing further measures to ease the debt burden of autonomous communities, including zero interest loans in 2015. As a result, interest costs for Valencia declined in 2015 to EUR657.8m (EUR1.2bn in 2014) and are expected to further decrease to EUR391m in 2016. Valencia's long-term debt redemptions for 2016 are estimated at EUR3.7bn, of which EUR1.5bn was repaid at end-August from the FLA. The remainder, including EUR444m for debt redemptions in its public sector, will be repaid by end-2016. Under Fitch's base case scenario, direct debt is expected to increase to over EUR41bn-EUR42bn by end-2016 or 355%-360% of expected current revenue (EUR37.7bn or 358.6% in 2015). In 2015, Valencia contracted EUR2.1bn short-term debt and renewed EUR2.1bn in 2016 for another 12 months. In 1Q16 and 2Q16, support from the FLA was delayed due to political uncertainty on the central government, leading Valencia to directly service its debt and request advances from the 2014 funding system settlement to alleviate peak liquidity demands. However, these advances were compensated and disbursements from the FLA in 3Q16 and 4Q16 have been on time. Without central government support, pressure on debt servicing would have been high. As of end-2015, debt maturities for the next three years totalled EUR13.5bn, representing 36% of outstanding direct debt. However, this is mitigated by a large part of the direct debt being contracted through the state support mechanism. Weak Intrinsic Credit Profile Valencia's structurally negative current balances since 2009, recurring overall budget deficits before debt repayment, high net overall risk and a weaker economic profile than Spain, mean that the regional government's intrinsic credit profile (ICP) is weaker than the IDRs indicate. Under Fitch's base case scenario, the regional government's weak budgetary performance will be difficult to reverse in the near- to medium-term, unless there is a significant change in the current funding system. Valencia in 2014 received 14% less funding per capita than the average of the other 14 Spanish regions under the common regime and is reliant on a reform of the funding system to address this gap. Nevertheless, resources from the current funding system to Valencia have grown by EUR1bn in 2016 and will increase by a further EUR470m in 2017. New Regional Government A coalition government in Valencia was elected in May 2015 between the socialist party and the left party Compromis with the support of Podemos. This resulted in a fragmented political composition, with a new political agreement, that prioritises social care and public health. Regional Economic Recovery Valencia has a weaker-than-average economic profile, with a GDP per capita in 2015 11.6% below Spain's average. However, Valencia's economy grew 4.3% in 2015 to an estimated nominal GDP of EUR101.6bn versus 3.8% in Spain. Fitch expects Valencia's real GDP to grow on average above 2.5% over 2016-2017. The elderly represent a high share of Valencia's population of 5 million, which may put some pressure on health and social services. After a strong 15% growth between 2003 and 2012, the number of residents started to decline in 2013 by a cumulative 3% until 2015. The labour market also improved as job creations in August 2016 increased 5.8% since December 2013, after 14.2% jobs were lost during the 2008-2013 period. However, the regional unemployment rate, at 22.8 % in 2015, remains slightly higher than Spain (22.1%). RATING SENSITIVITIES As Valencia's IDR are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish autonomous communities, they would be downgraded of at least by two notches if the floor is removed. 