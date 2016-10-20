Fitch Affirms Kookmin's Mortgage Covered Bonds at 'AAA'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kookmin Bank's (KB; A/Stable/F1) KRW1.17trn of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The outstanding bonds are legislative covered bonds issued pursuant to Korea's Covered Bond Act. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation is based on KB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an unchanged discontinuity cap of 4 notches, and the highest asset percentage (AP) in the last 12 months of 47.4% that Fitch's relies on in its analysis. The AP relied upon provides more protection than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81.5%, which supports a 'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries given default of the covered bonds. In its cash flow modelling, Fitch assumed another bonds of USD500m will be issued out of KB's programme. This is based on Fitch's understanding that an increase of the cover pool in February 2016 was for the purpose of the next bond issuance. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81.5% corresponds to a breakeven over-collateralisation (OC) of 22.7%. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has reduced from 82.8% due to an expansion in the portion of the pool comprising fixed-rate loans to 94.8% from 88.3%. This increases the interest-rate mismatch between the mainly fixed-rate cover assets and the floating-rate liability payments under the covered bond swaps, during the bond extension period. As a result, the cash flow valuation component of the breakeven OC for the rating increased to 14.1%, from 11.6%. The asset disposal loss component is 5.7%, reflecting the asset and liability mismatches in the programme, with the weighted average life of the assets at 14.8 years and 4.5 years for the liabilities. The credit loss component has remained stable at 4.2%. Fitch's has applied its updated residential mortgage loss assumptions when analysing KB's cover pool. Key changes to the assumptions include simplified foreclosure frequency (FF) adjustments and increased base FFs. These changes had minimal impact on the mortgage asset credit analysis of KB's cover assets. A detailed description of the rating drivers and the residential mortgage loss assumptions that apply to KB's cover pool will be shortly available in a full rating report on www.fitchratings.com. Fitch has applied a variation from its Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, which states that the rating of a foreign-currency issue cannot exceed the Country Ceiling of the country of the issuer or the cover assets, unless the transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk is mitigated. KB's covered bonds are protected via the swaps against T&C risk; however this T&C risk will become unhedged after a default of the covered bonds as the swaps would be terminated. Fitch viewed that the covered bonds could be rated one notch above the Country Ceiling despite the lack of T&C protection in a recovery given default scenario, because timely payment is not expected in such a scenario, and T&C risk is not viewed as permanent. In Fitch opinion, the materiality of T&C risk to the covered bonds rating is small so long as the level of OC is sufficient to support ultimate payments. In its recovery-given-default analysis, Fitch tested the impact of currency risk on the US-dollar denominated outstanding liabilities versus the stressed remaining cover-asset-recovery value in Korean won. In doing so, the agency has applied a variation from Fitch's Foreign-Currency Stress Assumptions for Residual Foreign Exchange Exposures in Covered Bonds - Excel file, which does not include stresses for the won against the US dollar. Fitch considered that exposure to the won-dollar exchange rate would fall in the most volatile of the four categories of currency pairs in the stress assumptions, and has applied category 4 assumptions in its stress scenario. Fitch concluded that the 'AAA' breakeven AP was compatible with a one-notch recovery uplift. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating could be downgraded if (i) KB's Issuer Default Rating is downgraded by one notch to 'A-'; (ii) the discontinuity cap falls by one notch to 3 notches (moderate high risk); (iii) the asset percentage (AP) Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81.5%; (iv) or if the Country Ceiling of Korea was revised to 'AA' or below. If overcollateralisation in the programme fell to the legal minimum (5%) stipulated under the Korean Covered Bond Act the rating on the covered bonds would fall by three notches. If overcollateralisation in the programme fell to the legal minimum (5%) stipulated under the Korean Covered Bond Act, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA-', two notches above the IDR. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating is affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to the outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP that maintains the covered bond rating will remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Keum Hee Oh Director +82 2 3278 8373 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4, Youido-Dong Seoul, 150-737, Republic of South Korea Secondary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Committee Chairperson Managing Director Helene M. Heberlein +33 1 4429 9140 