Fitch Revises 9 Russian LRGs' Outlook to Stable on Sovereign Rating Action

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 9 Russian LRGs - Rating Action Report here MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised nine Russian local and regional governments' (LRGs) Outlook to Stable from Negative. The affected LRGs are the City of Moscow, the City of Saint Petersburg, Bashkortostan Republic, Tatarstan Republic, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), and Chelyabinsk, Leningrad, Novosibirsk and Tyumen regions. A full list of rating actions is available below. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of International Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a material change in the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. In this case the deviation was caused by the revision of the Outlook on the sovereign's IDRs. Following the recent Outlook revision on Russia's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Russia to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB-' dated 14 October 2016 at www.fitchratings.com) we have taken similar rating actions on these issuers as they are rated at the same level as the sovereign. The next scheduled review date for the City of Saint Petersburg is 28 October 2016, for the City of Moscow, Tyumen and Leningrad regions 25 November 2016, and for Tatarstan and Bashkortostan republics 2 December 2016. For the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Novosibirsk and Chelyabinsk regions the next reviews will be determined at a later stage in December 2016 when Fitch will publish its LRG rating review calendar for 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook on the nine Russian LRGs reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH The ratings of the City of Moscow, the City of Saint Petersburg, Tatarstan Republic and Tyumen Region are constrained by the sovereign ratings. It is Fitch's view that these LRGs will remain intrinsically strong over the medium term and the sovereign ratings will remain a constraint on their ratings. The ratings of Bashkortostan Republic, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), and Chelyabinsk, Leningrad and Novosibirsk regions are equalised with, but not constrained by, those of the sovereign. Fitch projects that these LRGs will report budgetary performance and debt metrics that are commensurate with their 'BBB-' rating. The rating drivers for the Long-Term IDRs, National Long-Term Ratings and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs are unaffected, leading to today's affirmation. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the City of Moscow, the City of Saint Petersburg, Tatarstan Republic and Tyumen Region are constrained by the sovereign ratings, so any rating action on Russia's sovereign IDRs would lead to a corresponding rating action on the issuers' respective IDRs. As the ratings of Bashkortostan Republic, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), and Chelyabinsk, Leningrad and Novosibirsk regions are not constrained by those of the sovereign, further positive rating action on their IDRs would reflect their intrinsic credit profile development (sensitivities for each LRG will be specified in the next scheduled reviews) and subject to a sovereign upgrade. For triggers for downgrade refer to the latest published rating action commentary on each issuer. Credit analyses on the nine Russian LRGs are available at www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions are as follows: City of Moscow Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)' City of Saint Petersburg Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)' Tatarstan Republic Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Tyumen Region Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Bashkortostan Republic Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)' Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Senior unsecured debt ratings: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)' Chelyabinsk Region Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Leningrad Region Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Senior unsecured debt ratings: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)' Novosibirsk Region Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Senior unsecured debt ratings: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)' Contact: Primary Analysts Vladimir Redkin (City of Moscow, Republic of Tatarstan) Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Konstantin Anglichanov (City of Saint Petersburg, Novosibirsk Region, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)) Director +7 495 956 99 94 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Elena Ozhegova (Bashkortostan Republic) Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexey Kobylyanskiy (Chelyabinsk Region, Leningrad Region, Tyumen Region) Analyst +7 495 956 99 80 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analysts Vladimir Redkin (Novosibirsk Region) Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Konstantin Anglichanov (Bashkortostan Republic, Leningrad Region, Tyumen Region) Director +7 495 956 99 94 Elena Ozhegova (City of Moscow, Chelyabinsk Region, Tatarstan Republic) Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Alexey Kobylyanskiy (City of Saint Petersburg, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)) Analyst +7 495 956 99 80 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 069 768 076 111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001