Fitch Affirms HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG's (HSBC Trinkaus) Long-Rerm Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'/Stable and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that support from the bank's ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings plc (AA-/Stable/F1+), would be extremely likely in case of need. We expect any support to be extended through HSBC Bank plc (AA-/Stable/F1+). HSBC Trinkaus's primary role is to strengthen HSBC Group's coverage of internationally active large and Mittelstand German corporate clients, notably by offering the group's financing products. HSBC Trinkaus benefits materially from being a core subsidiary of a large global banking group with a robust franchise and a solid financial profile. The close integration into the HSBC Group's global network, the group's geographic diversification and the marketing of HSBC products are key elements in determining HSBC Trinkaus's business model and represent a competitive advantage in the mature German corporate banking market. HSBC Trinkaus accounts for only 1% of the HSBC Group's equity. Despite its modest size, it has generated reliable and robust operating return on equity (RoE), ranging between 11% and 16% since 2012. The bank also facilitates HSBC Group's access to German corporate clients, which the group views as increasingly strategic. The significant referrals of German clients to other HSBC entities suggest that HSBC Trinkaus's contribution to the group's profits is higher than captured by the subsidiary's RoE. This underpins the bank's role as a core subsidiary of the HSBC Group. The Stable Outlook is aligned with that on HSBC Holding's IDRs, reflecting our view that HSBC Trinkaus's importance for the group is unlikely to decrease in the foreseeable future. VR The VR reflects HSBC Trinkaus's sound financial fundamentals and solid execution, which adequately compensate for the less conservative approach to credit risk implemented in recent years. Incremental earnings from the growth strategy in corporate banking were already visible in 1H16 and should become more evident for the rest of 2016 and in 2017. We expect the bank's loan book to continue to grow rapidly in the near term, albeit at a slower rate than initially planned by management, as intense competition in the German market impacts asset margins. Profitability could come under pressure if the operating environment becomes more challenging and loan impairment charges start to rise from their historically low levels. Despite recent investments in growth, in particular by adding corporate banking staff, HSBC Trinkaus's profitability continues to outperform most domestic peers significantly and exceeds the industry average. We expect mid-term operating results to benefit from lower cost inflation and single-digit percentage revenue increases. However, due to modest growth and profit contribution from asset management and private banking, corporate banking increasingly dominates a previously more balanced revenue mix. Overall we expect that the bank's risk profile, balance sheet structure, capitalisation and profitability will continue to be sound. HSBC Trinkaus is expanding its credit exposure to German mid-sized corporates during a period of low interest rates, which compound the margin pressure from structurally fierce competition from domestic and foreign competitors. We believe that the bank remains committed to its underwriting and pricing discipline, although its recent rapid growth in mid-market corporate lending exposes it to larger credit losses once the economic cycle turns. The strong rise in HSBC Trinkaus's risk-weighted assets (RWAs) from the loan growth in recent years has exceeded its internal capital generation, thus putting some pressure on the bank's capital ratios. Consequently, the common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio declined to 9.4% at end-1H16 from 10.3% at end-2015, while the ratio remains subject to some volatility driven by the usage of large committed credit lines by corporate clients. Our view that capitalisation will remain broadly commensurate with the bank's ratings factors in our expectation that HSBC Bank will inject capital to support future loan growth if needed, as it did in 2014. We understand from management that the foundations for a capital strengthening were laid with the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting in June 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING We believe that the HSBC Group's propensity to provide support is unlikely to diminish in light of the group's current strategy. Therefore, we expect that HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs will remain aligned with - and continue to move in line with - those of HSBC Holdings. This assessment would change - and potentially result in a notching differential between HSBC Trinkaus and HSBC Holdings - if, in our opinion, the importance of the German subsidiary for the group diminishes. The ratings could also diverge if national regulations lead to weaker integration or materially lower fungibility of capital and liquidity across the group. We believe that HSBC Trinkaus' small size relative to the HSBC Group means that capital support would likely be modest compared with the group's overall size. VR We expect that the HSBC Group will ensure HSBC Trinkaus's adequate capitalisation during and after its strategic growth period. We could downgrade the VR if loan growth is unexpectedly high and capital fails to be strengthened accordingly. The VR could also come under pressure if risk-adjusted operating profit falls and if risks in lower-rated asset classes increase. Upside is limited in the medium-term but could arise from a successful execution of the bank's revised strategy while maintaining a strong financial profile. The rating actions are as follows: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Patrick Rioual Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA Analyst +49 69 76 80 76 136 Committee Chairperson Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013411 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 