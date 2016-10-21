Fitch Affirms Morocco at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on Morocco's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Morocco's ratings reflect economic performance, public finance and external finance metrics in line 'BBB' medians and structural features (as reflected in development and governance indicators) that are weaker than peer medians. The IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:- External finances have strengthened since 2012, due to a combination of lower oil prices, rising manufactured exports, and resilient remittance inflows. While Fitch assumes that the current account deficit remains exposed to the oil price recovery, we only expect a moderate widening over the forecast horizon, to 2.6% of GDP in 2018 from 2.2% in 2015, as phosphate and manufactured exports gather pace. With foreign direct investments (FDI) expected to remain steady at around 2.5% of GDP, net external debt is likely to continue declining gradually while still remaining slightly above peers (9.7% of GDP versus BBB median of 5.4% in 2016). FX reserves, which are expected to cover more than 6.5 months of current external payments at end-2016, provide a valuable buffer to swings in external accounts, reinforced by the recently renewed precautionary line with the IMF worth USD3.5bn. We expect the central government to broadly achieve its fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2016 (down from 4.3% in 2015), driven by a recovery in grants from GCC countries and a decline in the subsidy bill. This will likely maintain the general government (GG) deficit below 2% of GDP. Fitch assumes that the authorities' commitment to further consolidation over our forecast horizon would keep the fiscal deficit below the 'BBB' median of 2.7%. GG debt declined slightly in 2015 to 49.5% of GDP, and is expected to fall further to around 48% by end-2018. While still above the 'BBB' median of 40%, we expect the gap to narrow gradually. Public debt composition is favourable in Morocco, with a lower interest bill than 'BBB' medians and 71% of GG debt issued in local currency. Despite some volatility in agricultural output, GDP growth has been higher than 'BBB' medians over the past five years. In 2016, real GDP growth is expected to slow to 1.6%, despite stability in non-agricultural output growth (forecast at 3.5%), as drought-affected agricultural output is expected to decline around 10%. GDP growth will, however, recover to above 3% in 2017. Medium-term prospects are supported by the development of industrial output and the modest recovery in traditional export markets. Macro stability has prevailed in Morocco. Inflation, at an expected 1.2% in 2016, is structurally lower and less volatile than 'BBB' peers, while the exchange rate has proven stable. The authorities' intention to gradually increase exchange rate flexibility could help the country absorb future shocks, and we do not expect significant depreciation of the dirham over the forecast horizon given its current alignment with fundamentals, and the recent strengthening in FX reserves The recent legislative elections have proceeded smoothly, with the PJD (Parti de la Justice et du Developpement) winning the elections and likely to continue ruling the country in a new coalition. We expect economic policies to remain stable and predictable, focussing on maintaining macro-stability and consolidating public finances. Morocco is exposed to terrorist risk though; any terrorist attack could affect macroeconomic performance through the tourism channel. Development and governance indicators are structurally weaker than 'BBB' medians, illustrating weaker debt tolerance than peers and reducing rating upside. In particular, GDP per capita and human development indicators are lower than 'BB' medians. Exposure to financial shocks is moderate, due to a developed and broadly sound banking sector. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Morocco a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB-' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action are: -Continued fiscal consolidation and reduction in public debt-to-GDP closer to the 'BBB' median -Structural improvement in the current account balance consistent with declining net external debt to GDP -Over the medium term, improvement in development indicators illustrating rising debt tolerance The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action are: -A widening of twin deficits, leading to rising public and external debt burdens -A weakening of medium-term growth prospects -Political and security developments that affect macroeconomic performance KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Brent crude prices will average USD42/b in 2016, USD45/b in 2017 and USD55/b in 2018. Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 144 299 282 Fitch France SAS 60 rue de Monceau - 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Jan Friederich Senior Director +852 2263 9910 Committee Chairperson Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 