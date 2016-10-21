Fitch Revises 27 Russian FIs' Outlooks to Stable on Sovereign Change

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and debt ratings of four Russian state-owned banks, six of their subsidiaries, two state-owned leasing companies, 14 foreign-owned banks and National Clearing Centre, and revised the Outlooks on all of these entities to Stable. The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook on Russia's sovereign rating (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Russia to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB-', dated 14 October 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - OUTLOOK REVISIONS The Long-Term IDRs of Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank), Vnesheconombank (VEB), Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg), Gazprombank (GPB), Rosagroleasing (RAL) and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) are underpinned by potential government support. The revision of the Outlooks on these entities reflects the reduced risk of a deterioration in the authorities' ability to provide support. The revision of the Outlook on National Clearing Centre (NCC) reflects reduced pressure on its Viability Rating (VR), which is closely linked to the Russian operating environment, Russia's sovereign debt rating and counterparty ratings of Russian banks. The revised Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs of AO Citibank, JSC Nordea Bank, Danske Bank (Russia), SEB Bank JSC, HSBC Bank (RR) LLC, ING Bank (Eurasia) JSC, Rosbank, DeltaCredit Bank, Rusfinance Bank, China Construction Bank (Limited) Russia, Bank of China (RUSSIA), Banca Intesa (Russia), AO UniCredit Bank and Credit Agricole CIB AO reflect the stabilisation of Russia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB-' following the change in the sovereign Outlook. Russia's Country Ceiling captures transfer and convertibility risks, and limits the extent to which support from the foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored into their Long-Term foreign-currency IDRs. The banks' Long-Term local-currency IDRs, where assigned, also take into account Russian country risks. The change in Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs of Sberbank Leasing, Sberbank Switzerland, JSC Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia (Kazakhstan), Sberbank Europe AG, Gazprombank Switzerland and VEB Leasing reflects the reduced risk of a deterioration in their parents' ability to support them. The ratings of these entities reflect their relative strategic importance to their parents and the track records of support. KEY RATING DRIVERS - RATING LEVELS The affirmation of the Long-Term IDRs and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of Sberbank and VEB at the sovereign level of 'BBB-', and those of GPB and RusAg at 'BB+', reflects Fitch's view of a high propensity of the Russian authorities to support the banks in case of need, due to: (i) majority state ownership (50% + one share in Sberbank; 100% of VEB and RusAg) or a high degree of state control and supervision by quasi-sovereign entities (GPB, most significantly by the bank's founder and shareholder PJSC Gazprom); (ii) the exceptionally high systemic importance of Sberbank, as expressed by its dominant market shares, and VEB's status as a development bank, RusAg's important policy role of supporting the agricultural sector and GPB's high systemic importance for the banking sector; (iii) the track record of support to the banks, including the large recapitalisations of GPB, RusAg and VEB; and (iv) high reputational risks for the Russian authorities/state-controlled shareholders of a potential default by any of these banks. The ratings of GPB and RusAg are one notch lower than those of Sberbank and VEB as the banks do not have the exceptional systemic importance of the former or the development bank status of the latter. The notching from the sovereign also reflects (i) previous delays in provision of significant equity support by the state to RusAg, and potential remaining capital needs of the bank; and (ii) that GPB is not directly majority-owned by the state. The affirmation of the IDRs of Sberbank-Leasing, VEB Leasing, Sberbank Switzerland (SBS) and Gazprombank Switzerland in line with those of their parents reflects Fitch's view that they are highly integrated, core subsidiaries. The affirmation of Sberbank Europe AG and SB Sberbank of Russia (Kazakhstan) at 'BB+' reflects Fitch's view of the high probability of support from Sberbank. This is based on: (i) the strategic commitment of Sberbank to support its foreign subsidiaries in line with its external expansion strategy (ii) the record of capital and funding support, (iii) full ownership and common branding, (iv) high reputational risks for Sberbank in case of the subsidiaries' default and (v) the subsidiaries' small size relative to the parent, limiting the cost of any potential support. The one-notch difference between parent and subsidiary ratings reflects the greater operational independence of these entities. The affirmation of RAL at 'BB' and STLC at 'BB-' reflects the moderate probability of support, in case of need, from the sovereign. In assessing potential support to both companies, Fitch views positively: (i) their 100% state ownership; (ii) the companies' roles (albeit limited) in execution of state programmes to support the agricultural sector (RAL) and the public transport and domestic aircraft manufacturing sectors (STLC); and (iii) the track record of past support and low cost of potential support. STLC's Long-Term IDR is one -notch below RAL's as it is more leveraged, while notching between the companies' IDRs and that of the Russian sovereign reflects their lower systemic importance and more limited policy roles compared with bigger state banks. FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS The affirmations of the IDRs of the 14 foreign-owned banks reflect Fitch's view that they are likely to be supported by their shareholders, in case of need. Fitch's view on support is based on the parent banks' full or majority ownership of their subsidiaries, the high level of integration between parents and subsidiaries, reputational risks in case of subsidiary defaults and the limited size of the subsidiary banks, implying a small cost of any potential support required. The banks' foreign-currency IDRs are capped by Russia's Country Ceiling (BBB-), and the local-currency IDRs, where assigned, also take into account Russian country risks. The Country Ceiling captures transfer and convertibility risks, and reflects the risk that the subsidiary banks may not be able to utilise parent support to service their foreign currency obligations. NATIONAL CLEARING CENTRE The affirmation of NCC's ratings reflects its exceptionally strong credit profile in the context of the local market, based on its intrinsic strength, as reflected in its 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR). The latter is driven by NCC's high resilience to potential losses due to strong risk management and controls, the largely short-term nature of its risk exposures, and robust solvency, which is further protected by extra buffers and a loss cap (with any excess loss to be shared among market participants). The VR also reflects strong liquidity, its countercyclical and very cheap funding base and continued robust performance. NCC's Long-Term foreign-currency IDR of 'BBB-' is constrained by Russia's Country Ceiling. The foreign-currency IDR is driven by the VR, but also underpinned at this level by potential sovereign support. Fitch views the propensity of the sovereign to provide support to NCC as high given its important role in ensuring the proper functioning of local financial markets and its unique infrastructure. A failure of NCC to perform its functions could lead to serious confidence-related issues and have a material negative impact on the whole Russian financial system. NATIONAL RATINGS The affirmation of the entities' National Ratings reflects Fitch's view that they remain among the strongest credits in Russia. DEBT RATINGS The senior unsecured debt ratings (including the debt issues issued by special purpose vehicles) are aligned with the respective institutions' IDRs. The ratings of 'old-style' subordinated debt issues are notched down once from the Long-Term IDRs. The ratings of debt issued by Sberbank, VEB, RusAg, GPB and their subsidiaries apply to debt issued prior to 1 August 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES The IDRs and Outlooks of the entities covered in this commentary are sensitive primarily to a change in Russia's sovereign rating. A significant weakening of the propensity of the state (in the case of state-owned banks and leasing companies) or of parent banks (in the case of foreign-owned banks and the subsidiaries of state-owned banks) to provide support could also result in a downgrade. NCC's VR could be downgraded in case of substantial operating losses from mismanagement and/or operating environment deterioration, repetitive or prolonged IT-system outages, frequent/substantial utilisation of CBR liquidity facilities or a significant decrease in capitalisation. The rating actions are as follows: Sberbank of Russia Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' SB Capital S.A. Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated debt rating for "old-style" issue (ISIN XS0848530977): affirmed at 'BB+' Subordinated debt rating for "new-style" issues (ISIN XS1032750165, ISIN XS0935311240): 'BB+', unaffected Vnesheconombank Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt of VEB Finance PLC: affirmed at 'BBB-' Gazprombank Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed 'BB+'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: 'bb-', unaffected Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)' Senior unsecured debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: affirmed at 'BB+' 'Old-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: affirmed at 'BB' 'New-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: 'B+', unaffected RusAg Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: 'b-', unaffected National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)' Senior unsecured debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)' Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+' OJSC VEB-Leasing Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB- '/ 'AAA(rus)' Senior unsecured debt of VEB Leasing Investment Ltd: affirmed at 'BBB-' Sberbank Leasing Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Rosagroleasing Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' State Transport Leasing Company Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-'/'A+(rus)' GTLK Europe Limited Guaranteed Notes Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-' Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Viability Rating: 'b+', unaffected National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(kaz)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA-(kaz)' Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB' National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'A+(kaz)' Sberbank Europe Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Viability Rating: 'b+', unaffected Sberbank Switzerland Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Rosbank Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB-(emr)' Senior unsecured debt Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)' Senior unsecured debt Short-Term Ratings: affirmed at 'F3' Rusfinance Bank Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)' DeltaCredit Bank Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)' AO Citibank Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected Support Rating: affirmed at '2' AO UniCredit Bank Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected Banca Intesa Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: 'b+', unaffected Senior debt Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-' Bank of China (RUSSIA), China Construction Bank (Russia), HSBC Bank (RR) LLC Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Long-Term local-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'(rus); Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Credit Agricole CIB AO Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'(rus); Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Danske Bank (Russia), JSC Nordea Bank and SEB Bank JSC Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'(rus); Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' ING Bank (Eurasia) JSC Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'(rus); National Clearing Centre Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Long-Term local-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable 