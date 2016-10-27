Fitch: Brazil Banks Can Absorb Leasing Bond REPO Market Changes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Large Brazilian banks will easily adjust to the central bank's mid-October decision to no longer permit banks to use leasing subsidiary debentures as collateral for repurchase agreements (repos) after 2018, says Fitch Ratings. The utilization of leasing company debentures by parent banks in repo transactions is significant, though it is not crucial to overall funding for Brazil's large banks. Per Fitch's calculations for Itau Unibanco (Itau), as of June 30, 2016, funding via the pledging of leasing subsidiary debentures, represented around 22% of Itau's total non-equity funding, while at Banco Bradesco (Bradesco), the equivalent ratio was around 13%, Banco Santander Brasil (Santander) around 12%, and Banco Safra(Safra) around 10%. Debenture bonds are an exclusive source of funding for Brazil's leasing companies, since banks are unable to issue them. Over the years, Brazilian banks have bought their leasing subsidiaries' debenture obligations and pledged portions of them to third parties in the repurchase markets. In this way, banks were able to offer higher interest to its clients (compared to time deposits, for example) because this instrument was among only a few that was not subject to the deposit guarantee fund's (FGC) assessment. At the same time, deposit funding attracts deposit insurance fees. Liquidity at the banks' leasing subsidiaries has increased significantly over the past several years. In addition to the fact that tenors of debentures are normally longer than its leased assets' maturities, the demand for leasing finance has been weak. After having paid back its former leasing obligations, companies became increasingly reluctant to take on new investments in a recession. The central bank imposed taxes on this type of related-party lending in 2008 to clamp down on the leasing company debenture repo market, but the measures met with little success. The new measures, introduced by the securities markets regulator via resolution 4527, say that banks have until end-May 2017 to reduce the amount of related debenture funding by 50%, based on the outstanding stocks that the banks had at end-August 2016, and that this type of repo can only be renewed until December 31, 2017 - a maximum of 12 months. The regulations are structured in such a way as to ensure that no new leasing subsidiary debentures be used in a parent bank funding transaction after end-2018. This provides a more flexible timeframe for banks to adjust their funding structures if required. The bank's clients who previously were investing in these debenture-backed instruments are likely to migrate to other instruments like time deposits, which should provide those clients with similar liquidity, therefore not affecting the bank's liquidity. In our opinion, the regulations will be effective in clamping down on new funding via repo transactions using related party debentures, but will do little in the medium term to reduce the existing amount of debentures issuances. The leasing subsidiaries of most large Brazilian banks, including Itau, Bradesco, Santander and Safra, have proactively extended the maturities of the debentures issued by their leasing companies on a long term basis. 