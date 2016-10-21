Fitch Upgrades Sovcombank and SDM; Affirms 4 Other Mid-sized Russian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sovcombank's (SCB) and SDM Bank's (SDM) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlooks on both banks' ratings are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the IDRs of Locko-Bank (Locko), Absolut Bank (Absolut), Expobank (EB) at 'B+', and Russian Universal Bank (Rusuniversal) at 'B'. The Outlook on Locko has been revised to Stable from Negative. The Outlook on Absolut remains Negative and those on EB and Rusuniversal remain Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions reflect the banks' fairly stable financial performance through the credit downcycle, in particular (i) limited asset quality deterioration (somewhat higher in Absolut, partly due to the acquisition of a small failed bank), (ii) generally healthy performance (especially robust in SCB, but weak in Absolut), and (iii) reasonable capital buffers (stronger in SDM and EB). Negatively, the ratings continue to reflect the banks' fairly narrow franchises resulting in, among other things, significant balance sheet concentrations and some uncertainty regarding the future growth strategy in a still challenging environment. The upgrade of SDM and SCB and their one-notch higher ratings than Locko, Absolut and EB reflect their stronger financial metrics relative to peers and an extended track record of more resilient asset quality and earnings through the credit cycle. The one-notch lower rating of Rusuniversal compared with Locko, Absolut and EB reflects its limited franchise, which effectively caps the rating at 'B'. The Negative Outlook on Absolut reflects (i) considerable downside asset quality risks mostly stemming from reportedly performing but potentially vulnerable credit exposures and investment properties, (ii) and modest pre-impairment profitability, which may be insufficient to absorb impairment losses related to the above-mentioned exposures. The Stable Outlooks on the other five banks reflect Fitch's view that their pre-impairment profitability should be sufficient to cover potential loan impairments and avoid losses hitting capital. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS SCB At end-1H16, SCB's reported NPLs were at low 4.2% of gross loans and were mainly attributable to the bank's retail book (37% of total loans). Corporate book was mainly represented by granular, low-risk exposures to Russian sub-sovereigns and municipalities or top tier companies, which are predominantly state-owned or rated at' BB' or higher. The quality of bond portfolio (around 60% of total assets) is also strong as 85% of bonds are also rated 'BB' or higher. Downside asset quality risks stem from sizable exposure to a failed Russian bank (15% of end-1H16 Fitch Core Capital (FCC)). Subsequently this exposure was 50% provisioned and reduced to 6-7% of FCC at end-3Q16. Fitch views SCB core performance as robust despite around 60% of operating profit in 1H16 being derived from positive mark-to-market (MTM) revaluation of the bond portfolio, which is a volatile income source. But even net of these MTN gains annualised return on average equity (ROAE) for 1H16 and 2015 was solid at 37% and 28%, respectively. Material interest rate risk exists given the size of the bond book, but this is mitigated by the high issuer diversification and solid capital buffer relative to potential MTM losses and the bank's track record of managing this risk (in the worst case there is an option to classify bonds into held to maturity category to avoid MTM losses). SCB has predominantly been funded by fairly granular retail deposits (43% of total liabilities at end-1H16) and secured repo borrowings from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and large Russian banks (a further 45% of liabilities). Liquidity is supported by a sizable liquidity cushion, including cash and unpledged securities (29% of end-1H16 total liabilities), and a high-quality loan book (11% of liabilities), which also, at least partially, could be pledged with the CBR. SDM SDM's NPLs remained a low 1.3% of end-1H16 gross loans with restructured loans accounting for an additional 2.3%, compared with 5.6% loan impairment reserves. Despite high concentrations (top 25 borrowers accounted for 58% of end-1H16 corporate loans or 1.8x FCC), Fitch views the quality of SDM's largest exposures as generally adequate. The higher-risk part is exposure to construction and property rental businesses (48% of FCC), but these are well covered by hard collateral. SDM's capital position improved in 1H16, as expressed by a 17.2% FCC ratio (compared with14.6% at end-2015), due to a 16.5% return on equity for 2015. Current regulatory capitalisation allows absorption of about 12% of loan losses, which is a solid buffer. Fitch does not expect capital ratios to materially decrease in the near-term due to limited loan growth. Pre-impairment profit (annualised 9% of average loans in 1H16) benefits from fairly low funding costs (5% in 1H16), reflecting SDM's high share of interest-free customer accounts (37% of end-1H16 liabilities). Liquidity risks are mitigated by a considerable liquidity cushion, which was sufficient to withstand a substantial 65% reduction in customer funding at end-9M16. LOCKO NPLs accounted for a moderate 7% of gross loans at end-1H16 (5% at end-2015), while restructured loans made up an additional 7% (4.3% at end-2015). NPLs were 0.8x covered by reserves at same date, which is adequate in Fitch's view, because the bank has sound recovery prospects for few largest NPLs. Single borrower concentration is moderate: top 25 borrowers accounted for 1x FCC and most of them were exposed to real estate and construction (total 0.6x FCC). Fitch views half of these loans as of adequate risk since they are amortising and underlying projects are performing, while the other half (0.3x FCC) is of higher risk, as the collateral is fairly illiquid real estate objects, although loan-to-value (LTV) is reasonable in most cases. Restructured loans perform adequately under renegotiated terms. The bank's FCC ratio was a sound 18.3% at end-1H16 (20.3% at end-2015), regulatory Tier 1 ratio was lower 10.3% (6% required minimum) at end-9M16 and total ratio was 11.6% (8% required minimum), due to more conservative risk weighting in regulatory accounts. The bank would have been able to book additional impairment reserves equal to 8% (up to 14% total) of gross loans without breaching the regulatory minimum. Annualised pre-impairment profit equalled 7% (largely due to high securities gains, while net of that it would be 5%) of gross loans also underpins adequate loss absorption capacity. Funding concentration is low (20-largest clients accounted for a moderate 20% of end-1H16 total customer accounts). Locko had a large cushion of liquid assets as of end-8M16: net of potential money market repayments maturing within the next 12 months, liquidity buffer covers customer accounts by 39%. EB EB's asset quality has slightly deteriorated over the last 12 months as NPLs increased to 3.6% of gross loans at end-1H16 (1.3x reserved) from a negligible 0.6% at end-2015 (2.3x reserved), due to the default of two of its largest borrowers, which had been fully reserved. The bank's loan book is highly concentrated by name (25-largest borrowers made up 78% of total loans, or 1.5x FCC). The potentially more volatile real estate and construction sector represented 43% of gross loans; however, in many cases the collateral is completed projects with reasonable LTVs. The bank's FCC ratio was a comfortable 18.5% at end-1H16. The regulatory Tier 1 ratio was a lower 10.5% (6% required minimum) at end-9M16 due to more conservative risk-weighted assets calculation in regulatory accounts and current year earnings of around 2% of RWAs, which were not audited and therefore accounted as Tier 2 capital. Fitch estimates that the bank's regulatory capital buffer is sufficient to increase impairment reserves up to a considerable 23%, from the current 7%. EB demonstrates reasonable execution of M&A deals, including the recent (in 1H16) acquisition of Royal Bank of Scotland Russia (RBSR) with a substantial discount resulting in a RUB1.8bn gain. This also supported the overall profitability (annualised ROAE of 54% in 1H16), while net of that gain, ROAE would have been 18%, although also largely due to MTM gains on securities. The profitability of the core banking business is modest. The bank's liquidity cushion covered customer accounts by a high 80% at end-1H16, while market refinancing needs are limited. EB is likely to repay at least a part of corporate accounts inherited from RBSR although these made up only 15% of total customer accounts at end-9M16. Absolut Absolut's credit profile benefits from a strong commitment of the majority shareholder, Non-State Pension Fund Blagosostoyanie (NPFB), ultimately controlled by JSC Russian Railways (BBB-/Negative), in assisting the bank in its development. The fund has a track record of providing considerable funding and equity capital to the bank and Absolut's significant involvement in servicing companies related to NPFB and Russian Railways. At end-1H16, the bank's reported FCC ratio was at 9.4%, which improved to 11.3% after a new RUB5bn equity injection by NPFB in September 2016. Regulatory core tier 1 capital ratio at end-9M16 was also reasonable at 7.9% (minimum 6%). However, Fitch views Absolut's capital in the context of bank's vulnerable asset quality and modest core performance (the bank's ROAE of 8% in 1H16 was solely due to a gain from the recognition of negative goodwill on the acquisition of failed BaltInvestBank). Absolut's NPLs were at 7.8% of gross loans at end-1H16, up from 3% at end-1H15, due to failure of two fairly large borrowers. Restructured loans made up a further 17% (14% at end-2015) due to the acquisition of BaltInvestBank. Additional downside asset quality risks stem from considerable exposure to potentially low liquid, high risk unrated domestic bonds (32% of post-recap FCC), and sizable non-core investment properties (69% of post-recapitalisaion FCC). The bank's liquidity is moderate with a buffer covering 21% of customer accounts at end-1H16. Absolut faces only moderate refinancing risk as wholesale funding maturing within 12 months (RUB19bn, or 7% of end-1H16 liabilities) was significantly below the bank's liquid assets, which equalled RUB43bn (16% of end-1H16 liabilities). Rusuniversal Rusuniversal's IDRs are constrained by the bank's narrow franchise, highly concentrated mostly relationship-based concentrated business and tighter regulation on banking services to defence industry enterprises that may adversely affect Rusuniversal's business. Positively, the ratings acknowledge Rusuniversal's strong financial metrics. Rusuniversal focuses mainly on defence sector companies with whom the bank's management and shareholders have long-standing relations. Both loans and deposits are extremely concentrated. The bank had only 13 corporate loans (while retail lending is negligible), while the top 10 depositors represented 86% of total customer accounts at end-1H16. Regulatory risk stems from some overlap between depositors and borrowers. Fitch also believes that tighter regulation may result in about 25% of Rusuniversal's customer accounts moving to other banks. Although this would be manageable for the bank given full coverage of customer accounts by liquid assets, this could negatively affect Rusuniversal's business and performance. Rusuniversal's metrics remain robust. The bank has zero NPLs and very high regulatory capitalisation (total capital ratio was above 100% at end-9M16). SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' Support Ratings (SRs) for all six banks reflect Fitch's view that support from the banks' shareholders, although possible, cannot be relied upon. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No Floor' also reflect that support from the Russian authorities, cannot be relied upon due to the banks' small size and lack of overall systemic importance. Accordingly, the IDRs of all six banks are based on their intrinsic financial strengths, as reflected by their VRs. SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS The banks' senior unsecured debt, where rated, is affirmed at the same level as their Long-Term IDRs and National Ratings, reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case of default. SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS Absolut's 'new-style' Tier 2 subordinated debt rating is affirmed and is one notch below the bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's criteria for rating such instruments. This includes (i) zero notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is very close to, the point of non-viability; (ii) one notch for loss severity, reflecting below-average recoveries in case of default. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS Downside pressure on all six banks' IDRs stems from potential asset quality deterioration if it erodes any of the banks' profitability and capital. These risks are higher for Absolut bank as expressed by the Negative Outlook on its ratings. A significant liquidity squeeze would also be credit-negative. Upside for SCB and SDM is limited by their small franchises. Upside for Locko's and EB's ratings would be contingent on improvement in asset quality, an extended track record of reasonable financial metrics and adaptation of business models to more traditional banking (EB) and a low interest rate environment. Franchise limitations also constrain any upside for Rusuniversal's ratings. The rating could be downgraded if the bank's franchise narrows as a result of tightening regulation. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Positive rating action is unlikely in the foreseeable future, although acquisition by a stronger owner could lead to an upgrade of the Support Ratings. SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT Senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to changes in banks' IDRs. Absolut's subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the bank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: SCB Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to BB- from 'B+'; Outlooks Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'A+(rus)'from 'A(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: assigned at 'BB-'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' SDM Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; Outlooks Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable Locko Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+', Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' and 'B+(EXP)'/Recovery Rating 'RR4(EXP)' Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'and 'A- (rus)(EXP)' Expobank LLC: Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlooks Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)' Absolut Bank Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlooks Negative Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Negative Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B'/Recovery Rating 'RR5' Subordinated debt National long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(rus)' Russian Universal Bank: Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)', Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Contact: Primary Analysts Anton Lopatin (Locko, Rusuniversal, EB) Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Dmitri Vasiliev (SCB, SDM) Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Roman Kornev (Absolut) Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analysts Ruslan Bulatov (SCB, EB, Absolut) Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Konstantin Alekseenko (SDM) Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Ilya Sarzhin (Locko) Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Artem Beketov (Rusuniversal) Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. 