惠譽確認中國人壽的保險公司財務實力評級為‘A+’，展望穩定

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 24 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2016年9月30日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1012445">Fitch Affirms China Life at IFS 'A+'; Outlook Stable 惠譽評級已確認中國人壽保險股份有限公司（中國人壽）的保險公司財務實力評級和長期發行人違約評級為‘A+’，展望穩定。惠譽同時確認了中國人壽的12.8億美元、票息率 4%、2075年到期的次級債券（該債券可能展期）的評級為‘A-’。 關鍵評級驅動因素 本次評級確認反映出中國人壽實力雄厚的零售網點、強大的分銷能力以及穩健的風險資本金水平。但是，由於公司的風險主要集中在中國且市場競爭激烈，上述優勢受到此類因素的制 約。 中國人壽的資本緩衝仍然足以吸收潛在收益波動。公司的所有者權益與資產之比率屬於國內最高水平之一，截至2016年上半年達到11.8%，公司的法定償付能力充足率為32 9.1%，顯著高於監管規定要求的100%的水平。財務槓桿率（債務與（債務資本之和）之比）適中，為19.2%。 公司的股權投資增加可能會導致收益和資本金水平出現波動。截至2016年上半年，公司的股權投資占總投資的比例已從2014年底的12.9%上升至16.8%，該投資為資 產負債表資本金的1.3倍。如果將中國人壽擬以233億人民幣收購中國廣發銀行（BB+/穩定）23.7%股份的計劃包含在內，則股權投資為資產負債表資本金的1.4倍。 基礎設施和不動產債權投資計劃以及信託計劃等另類投資所占比例仍然適中，約占投資資產的5% - 6%。 中國人壽仍然是中國最大的壽險公司，從2016年上半年總保費來看，公司的市場份額為20.6%。公司的首年保費增長很快（同比增長68.3%），並且積極拓展盈利更好的 長期期繳保費產品，使得公司的新業務價值同比增長50.4%。 中國人壽的利潤率依然容易受到投資業績的影響，公司的稅前資產收益率由2015年的2.0%降至2016年上半年的1.1%，主要是因為投資收益率受到股市業績較弱的影響 而降低。 評級敏感性 由於中國人壽的評級與中國的主權評級（A+/展望穩定）等同，惠譽認為短期內不會上調公司的評級。但如果中國主權評級下調，那麼中國人壽的評級也有可能下調。其他觸發評級 下調的因素包括公司的資產風險顯著上升、資本金水平弱化（按照惠譽的Prism模型計算的資本金水平低於“良好”類）、以及財務槓桿率持續高於30%。 聯繫人： 首席分析師 Joyce Huang（黃佳琪） 董事 +852 2263 9595 惠譽國際評級有限公司 香港中環德輔道中68號 萬宜大廈19樓 第二分析師 Terrence Wong（王長泰） 董事 +852 2263 9920 評級委員會主席 Wan Siew Wai（尹兆偉） 高級董事 +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 