Fitch Affirms Russia's Tver Region at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Tver Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term ratings are Stable. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at 'BB-'/ 'A+(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding Tver's satisfactory budgetary performance and stable, moderate direct risk over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the consolidation of Tver's operating performance at a satisfactory level after a period of high volatility, as well as moderate debt and negligible contingent risk. The ratings also take into account a diversified, but modest local economy, which decelerated following the national economic downturn and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. Fitch projects Tver's operating margin will remain satisfactory at 6% in 2016-2018 (average 2.6% in 2011-2015), reflecting the administration's tight cost control amid stagnating revenues. We project that in 2016 a decline in corporate income tax will be offset by a recovery of excise duties and higher personal income tax revenue. During 8M16 the region recorded a significant RUB3.4bn budget surplus due to the postponement of capex payment to year-end. We expect growth of capex in 2H16 and a moderate deficit before debt variation of RUB1.4bn (2015: surplus of RUB0.3bn %) for the full year. Fitch expects the region's deficit before debt variation to stabilise at 3% of total revenue in 2016-2018, down from an average 7.5% in 2011-2015. The deficit shrinkage will be supported by persistently low capex, which we expect will not exceed 10% of total expenditure over the medium term (2015: 8.6%). Fitch projects direct risk will remain at 58%-60% of current revenue (2015: 58.5%), supported by the administration's intent to stabilise debt. The administration will use its cash balance (1 September 2016: RUB2bn) to partly cover the expected deficit, in turn limiting debt growth. The region has no outstanding guarantees and public sector entities' debt does not pose any pressure to the budget. As with most Russian regions, Tver region is exposed to refinancing pressure as 81% of its direct risk matures in 2016-2018. High refinancing risk is mitigated by the large budget loans as a share of outstanding loans (71% as of 1 September 2016) at near-zero interest rate. In 1H16, the region contracted a three-year federal budget loan of RUB6bn to refinance most of its bank loans. Remaining 2016 repayments (RUB4.7bn or 20% of direct risk) will be covered by the budget loan and bank credit facilities. As of 1 September 2016, Tver had RUB2.5bn undrawn credit lines available at first demand. The region has a diversified economy with a focus on electric power generation, machine building, transport, agriculture and food processing. Its tax base is fairly broad with the largest 10 taxpayers accounting for only 21% of tax revenue in 2015. The population trend in Tver Region is negative due to migration to the nearby developed cities of St. Petersburg and Moscow. Tver has a modest economic profile with a GRP per capita 20% below the national median in 2014. In 2015 Tver's GRP fell 3.3% yoy, slightly better than the national contraction of 3.7%. Fitch expects national GDP to shrink 0.5% in 2016, which will weigh on Tver's tax base. Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a constraint on the region's ratings. It has a shorter record of stable development than many of its international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers. RATING SENSITIVITIES An improvement in the operating balance towards 10% of operating revenue, coupled with debt coverage ratio (direct risk-to-current balance) at around 10 years on a sustained basis (2015: 9.4 years) could lead to an upgrade. Inability to maintain a positive operating balance on a sustained basis or an increase in direct risk above 80% of current revenue could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Alexey Kobylyanskiy Analyst +7 495 956 99 80 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in order to make the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes: - Transfers received of capital nature were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers made of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013941 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001